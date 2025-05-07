Laird Assessors, a pioneer in vehicle damage assessment and claims technology, has today announced a series of powerful upgrades to its Automotive Intelligence services, positioning the firm at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in the motor claims industry.



With the latest enhancements, Laird now delivers real-time, API-integrated data directly into clients' CRM systems, augmenting static reports with live, actionable intelligence. This leap forward enables seamless communication across the supply chain, informing repairers, hire car providers, and insurers of claim developments in real-time, including updates on part delays or expected repair durations.



“Our mission has always been to streamline the claims process and remove unnecessary friction,” said Nik Ellis, founder of Laird. “These new upgrades allow stakeholders to act quicker, reduce downtime, and deliver better service to customers.”



Underpinning these advancements is Laird’s increased use of artificial intelligence. Remote assessments now leverage image uploads from drivers, with AI and human engineers collaborating to generate consistent, accurate evaluations almost instantly. The system also harnesses vast datasets to accurately predict repair costs, potential latent damage and hire times, dramatically reducing delays and the need for supplementary reports.



Looking ahead, Laird is expanding into Agentic AI and machine learning to enhance predictive analytics even further. These developments will offer deeper insights into damage trends and further streamline decision-making across the industry.



“Our aim isn’t just to improve the claims process but it’s to redefine it,” Nik continued. “By 2025, we’re building a fully automated, AI-powered ecosystem that delivers exceptional service while cutting costs and inefficiencies. We've developed solutions that neither we nor our customers ever imagined possible."



This release cements Laird’s role as a technology leader within the automotive claims sector and marks a major step forward in realising a smarter, more connected future for the industry.



About Laird Assessors



Laird Assessors is a leading provider of independent motor vehicle assessments and technical innovation in the automotive claims sector. Known for embracing cutting-edge technology, Laird delivers solutions that enhance speed, transparency, and accuracy across the claims lifecycle.



Press Contact: Lucia Rudzinski

Executive Assistant

Laird Assessors

0151 342 9961

lucia@laird-assessors.com

www.laird-assessors.com