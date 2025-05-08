Recruitment fell once again in April as uncertainty around US tariffs added to the UK’s hiring woes. That’s according to the latest data from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).







In its latest Hiring Trends analysis – produced in conjunction with Bullhorn – APSCo revealed a reduction in the number of new roles added between March and April, with contract jobs added dropping -6% month-on-month while permanent roles also fell -5%. Contract placements also declined -11% and permanent fell -8% between March and April.







These latest figures follow a previously optimistic report in March of marginal increases in hiring, which suggests that the recent news around US tariffs have added to the difficulties in the recruitment market.







Samantha Hurley, UK Managing Director at APSCo commented:







“There’s no doubt that much of the news coming out of the US is hindering some of the recovery previously noted, which is certainly disappointing. However, as most businesses are increasingly recognising, fast-paced change is today’s reality and firms need to be able to adapt and respond appropriately. That includes ensuring blips such as this don’t lead to unnecessarily rash decisions. Good people – particularly those in highly skilled remits – are still hard to come by, and employers continue to turn to the best recruiters to source these individuals. Staffing firms need to stand their ground and demonstrate now more than ever, just why they are the valuable asset we know them to be. Following the doom and gloom agenda will only add fuel to the fire.”







Andy Ingham, Senior Vice President Sales, EMEA and APAC, Bullhorn, added:



"The April data shows a decline in permanent and temporary jobs, a shift from the positive momentum reflected in the March data and seasonally uncharacteristic. Data suggests that the implementation of global tariffs at the beginning of the month may have influenced the April report. The market should remain vigilant and exercise patience, not react in haste."















