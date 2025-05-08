Ivey Business School launches bold new vision to reimagine experiential business learning for the world



Ivey Business School, at Western University, Canada’s prestigious institution for business education, has launched a bold new brand vision to reimagine experiential business learning for a rapidly evolving global landscape.



Building on Ivey’s strong legacy of case-based education, the school’s renewed direction expands on its commitment to transforming business education for greater impact, accessibility, and relevance in the modern world. As the world continues to shift dramatically, driven by the acceleration of artificial intelligence, global disruption, and evolving student expectations, Ivey is taking bold action.



“This is a clear and confident step toward the future for Ivey” said Julian Birkinshaw, Dean of Ivey Business School. “Our Bold Ambition is to reimagine experiential business learning for the world. It’s not a pivot; it’s a doubling down on what we do best - immersive, hands-on education - while embracing new tools, broader audiences, and global challenges.”



Under this new vision, Ivey will continue to develop its experiential learning model to meet the needs of future generations. Within this, the school has outlined four strategic priorities that will drive its transformation:



1. Transform Experiential Learning

Ivey will be a world leader in leveraging digital innovation to make experiential learning more accessible and impactful for learners worldwide.



2. Open More Pathways

Ivey will expand access to transformative learning for motivated and capable learners regardless of background, life stage, or geography.



3. Create Insights That Matter

Ivey will prioritize research on critical issues facing the world today and make it accessible to learners, business leaders, and policymakers around the world.



4. Expand Global Impact

Ivey will broaden Ivey’s global reach by sharing their research, teaching methods, and insights with learners and educators worldwide.

“This vision is our call to action,” said Dean Birkinshaw. “It reflects both who we are and who we must become. Ivey has always been a place where leaders are made, and as we move from bold ambition to bold action, I’m excited about the opportunities ahead, and inspired by the people who will help shape the next chapter of Ivey’s legacy.”



The new vision was launched at Global Ivey Day on May 8th.



To learn more about Ivey’s new brand vision and strategic priorities, please visit: https://www.ivey.uwo.ca/about/strategic-plan/



/ENDS



About the Ivey Business School

The Ivey Business School (www.ivey.ca) at Western University is Canada's leading provider of relevant, innovative and forward-thinking business education. Drawing on extensive research and real-world knowledge, Ivey faculty utilize novel experiential learning techniques to equip graduates with the skills and capabilities they need to tackle the critical issues and leadership challenges in today's complex business world. Ivey offers world-renowned undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as Executive Education at campuses in London (Ontario), Toronto and Hong Kong.



For more information, please contact Olivia Nieberg – olivia@bluesky-pr.com