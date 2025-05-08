Rhotic Media -- the London-based financial marketing agency -- has been named the UK’s best small employer of apprentices.



The company has been named best small employer at the 2025 UK Apprentice Guide Awards, and celebrated victory alongside major financial employers including Grant Thornton and Lloyds Banking Group at a gala dinner in Manchester.



It is the latest accolade for Rhotic, which originally started its apprenticeship scheme in 2019. It follows previous award wins recognising its apprenticeship programme in 2023 at the UK Social Mobility Awards, in 2022 at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and in 2021 when it was named Employer of the Year in the same category at the BPP awards.



Rhotic attracts diverse junior talent into financial sales and marketing roles through school and college outreach initiatives, paid internships, paid work experience and degree apprenticeships.



Joe McGrath, founder of Rhotic Media, said the company has been working hard to develop and expand its degree apprentice programme in the past two years.



“Since starting the programme back in 2019, we have come a long way. We have built bespoke in-house training materials on our key sectors in capital markets, personal finance and insurance. We have delivered countless hours of in-house training.



“Last month, we sent out contracts to another cohort of apprentices, working in sales and marketing. We work exceptionally hard on developing our apprentices and we are very proud to have received this latest honour.”



Previous graduates of the programme have remained with the business or taken career positions with Rhotic Media clients.



The company’s digital marketer degree apprentices receive their academic training through London South Bank University (LSBU), while Rhotic’s trainee sales managers work with Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).



Sammy Shummo, Group Director of Apprenticeships at LSBU, said: “On behalf of London South Bank University, I’m thrilled to congratulate Rhotic Media on being named Apprentice Employer of the Year in the small business category.



“Since we began our partnership in 2021, Rhotic’s dedication to the Level 6 Digital Marketer apprenticeship programme has truly set them apart. The company’s commitment to providing real-world projects, ongoing mentorship, and a supportive learning environment has enabled each apprentice to develop the strategic, technical, and creative skills essential for success in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.



“We’ve been impressed by the enthusiasm and professionalism of every cohort, and we’re delighted to see the tangible impact your apprentices are making -- both within your organisation and across the industry.



“Thank you, Rhotic Media, for your unwavering support of vocational excellence and for championing the next generation of digital marketing talent.”



Pearl Rapley-Gibson, Course Director for the Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: “This award success is well deserved and we’re thrilled for everyone at Rhotic Media.



“From our work with the company, delivering the Level 6 Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship programme, Rhotic Media’s commitment to apprenticeships is clearly evident, and they are truly benefiting from the positive impact apprentices can have on companies and organisations.”



This year’s Apprentice Guide Awards were hosted at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on 1 May 2025. The full list of winners is available, here.



ENDS





UK Apprenticeship Guide Awards

The UK Apprenticeship Guide Awards celebrate outstanding employers and training providers who support apprentices across various industries.



The awards recognise excellence in apprenticeship programs, highlighting organisations that enable apprentices to thrive.



The independent judging panel for these prestigious awards is made up of leading figures from business, charity, training providers, and the public sector.



Rhotic Media

Rhotic Media is a 22-person marketing agency specialising in financial content, media and events.



It has offices in London and Chelmsford and serves clients in the capital markets, personal finance and insurance sectors.