Today marks the official launch of Thought Leadership content and amplification collective, Loomify, a groundbreaking platform designed to help brands harness the power of authentic creativity to craft compelling brand narratives.



Tailored for ambitious brands, B2B businesses, and corporations navigating complex change, Loomify streamlines access to trusted, influential voices to create high-impact content that resonates.



By partnering with highly regarded editorial and business thought leaders, influential voices, trusted independent journalists, bloggers, vloggers and niche topic specialists, Loomify enables brands to create human-led stories and engage, via macro and nano B2B influencers, hard to reach customer audiences.



In an era where customers demand credibility, expertise, and authenticity, Loomify bridges the gap between brands and expert-driven storytelling—enhancing trust, engagement, and marketing performance.



Jack Gillespie, Founder and Managing Director of Loomify Collective:



“Buying decisions are increasingly based on ‘networks of influence’, particularly in B2B, where buying habits are no longer funnel shaped, but in fact zig-zag between channels and platforms. Our multi touch point approach to thought leadership content and amplification meets decision makers at every connective opportunity no matter their media consumption habits.



“Journalists and industry experts are the original influencers, and through our exclusive network of over 600 expert creators in the UK, US, Canada and Europe, over 70% of whom have their own weekly newsletters that they own, we make it easy for brands to collaborate with passionate editorial and business thought leaders to create stories that engage, influence, and inspire trust.”



As demand for authentic, expert-driven storytelling continues to grow alongside independent newsletters and journalism, Loomify’s influential thought leaders create engagement and consideration across multiple touch points through premium content storytelling formats, as well as amplification across emerging social, newsletter and digital channels, ensuring that significant target audiences are continuously in position for brand engagement in highly contextual, relevant, human-first environments —without the limitations of traditional influencer marketing.



About Loomify Collective:

At Loomify [http://www.loomifycollective.io] we’re redefining the way creators and brands connect. Our mission is simple: to build a new model that rewards independent journalists, thought leaders, and content creators for their expertise and storytelling, while providing brands a way to embrace Authentic Creativity. We believe in real relationships, in real spaces. That means partnering with brands that truly value authentic voices and providing creators with meaningful opportunities.



For more information about Loomify and how it can transform your marketing strategy, visit www.loomifycollective.io.



Media Contact:

Dale Lovell

dale@loomifycollective.io