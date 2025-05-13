[London, UK – 13 May 2025] – Pro-Logist, a leader in bespoke automotive and high-value logistics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Hamid Haqparwar as Senior Strategic Advisor for the Middle East. Dr. Haqparwar is the CEO of AGMC – the official importer for BMW Group, MINI, Rolls-Royce MotorCars, and BMW Motorrad in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. He is also Managing Director of Albatha Automotive Group, one of the leading automotive groups in the Gulf region. His deep expertise in market expansion, supply chain optimisation, and sustainable mobility will support Pro-Logist’s commitment to delivering best-in-class, tailored logistics solutions. With his extensive background in automotive logistics, client-focussed service, and mobility innovation, Dr Haqparwar will play a key role in shaping Pro-Logist’s strategy and expanding its presence in this dynamic region.



“As the Middle East solidifies its position as the premier hub for luxury and high-performance automotive logistics, we are proud to welcome Dr. Haqparwar's strategic vision and industry expertise to accelerate our growth,” said Silvia Tarchi, Managing Director of Pro-Logist. “His proven ability to develop customer-focused logistics solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to precision, reliability, and innovation.”



Expanding Pro-Logist’s Global Reach Pro-Logist has become a trusted name in boutique, high-value logistics, offering white-glove transport services for luxury, classic, and specialist vehicles worldwide. With a growing presence in key markets, the company is enhancing its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of EV manufacturers, motorsport teams, and collectors. Dr Haqparwar’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Pro-Logist strengthens its on-the- ground presence in the Middle East.“I am thrilled to join Pro-Logist at such an exciting time of growth and transformation,” said Dr Hamid Haqparwar. “The company’s dedication to service excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction is unmatched in the industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support their expansion and help shape the future of luxury and sustainable automotive logistics in the Middle East.”



About Pro-Logist Pro-Logist is a global leader in precision automotive and high-value logistics, specialising in tailored transport solutions for luxury, classic, and specialist vehicles. With a focus on bespoke service, innovation, and seamless global shipping, Pro-Logist is the trusted partner for manufacturers, private collectors, motorsport teams, and corporate clients worldwide.



Pro-Logist Ltd.

cars@pro-logist.com

www.pro-logist.com