Manchester, UK – 13 May 2025 — Best-selling author, TEDx speaker and Psychology Today columnist Joshua Fletcher is available for media interviews, expert comment, and corporate talks throughout Mental Health Awareness Week (13–19 May 2025).



Known online as @anxietyjosh to his 300,000+ social media followers, Josh is a qualified psychotherapist specialising in anxiety disorders. He is the host of the popular podcast Disordered (with over 1.4 million downloads) and the author of And How Does That Make You Feel, currently charting on Audible and an Amazon Bestseller.



His recent TEDx Talk — Calming Anxiety When Nothing Works — challenges common myths about anxiety and offers a compassionate, science-based perspective on why so many modern approaches fall short.



Josh is available for:



• TV, radio and podcast interviews

• Press comment on anxiety, therapy, mental health tech

• Corporate talks and panels on anxiety and wellbeing



⸻



Expert Commentary Topics Include:



• Why AI therapy bots can’t replace human empathy

• How compulsive “fixing” keeps anxiety alive

• Social media, OCD, and the need for certainty

• Why performative wellness might be hurting, not helping

• What real, lasting recovery from anxiety actually involves



⸻



Josh Says:



“Mental Health Awareness Week shouldn’t be about empty slogans. It’s a chance to have real conversations about the anxiety epidemic — especially the ways we accidentally keep ourselves stuck. I’d love to contribute to that.”



⸻



TEDx Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds9pEAB72kI

Podcast: Disordered: Anxiety Help

Instagram/TikTok: @anxietyjosh

Website: www.schoolofanxiety.com

To book or enquire: info@theschoolofanxiety.com