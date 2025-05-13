Beauty on Wheels: Oriflame’s Beauty Bus Tour Set to Turn Heads Throughout The UK
This May, Oriflame will launch their first ever Beauty Bus Tour in 8 cities across the UK. Kicking off in Birmingham on 18th May, this unique beauty experience will bring a range of high-quality beauty and wellness products directly to your region and allow you to immerse yourself in the world of Oriflame.
Hopping aboard the vibrant Beauty Bus will provide an exclusive experience where you can explore Oriflame’s best-selling skincare (such as their hero Novage+ range and the newly launched Optimals range), cosmetics, wellness products and fragrance - with the launch of the new Scent Your Mood campaign. On board, Oriflame experts will be available to offer tailored advice and answer all your burning beauty questions. You'll also have the chance to enjoy one-on-one sessions with renowned makeup artists and get insider tips for creating your perfect look.
The Beauty Bus also offers skin analysis to give you a clearer and more accurate understanding of your skin’s needs, followed by a prescriptive skincare package tailored for your skin.
Each pre registered visitor will leave with an exclusive goody bag filled with Oriflame beauty treats. Pre-register your visit today to secure your guaranteed goody bag, which includes an exclusive 15% discount code.
The upcoming locations and dates for the Oriflame Beauty Bus are:
Birmingham: St Martins - 18th May 2025: What Three Words location
Milton Keynes: Centre MK - 20th May 2025: What Three Words location
Cardiff: City Centre - 22nd May 2025: What Three Words location
Manchester: Spinningfields - 24th May 2025: What Three Words location
Sheffield: City Centre - 26th May 2025: What Three Words location
Glasgow: Silverburn - 30th May 2025: What Three Words location
Brighton: i360 site - 2nd June 2025: What Three Words location
Portsmouth: Guildhall - 4th June 2025: What Three Words location
And that’s not all...if you're passionate about beauty and looking for a flexible way to make an income part of your beauty routine, the Oriflame Beauty Bus offers a great opportunity to connect with Brand Partners, hear their personal stories, and explore how you can become part of the Oriflame family.
Book your ticket for your local Bus Tour here: https://linktr.ee/BeautyBusTourOriflame
About Oriflame
Founded in 1967, Oriflame is a Swedish beauty company present in over 60 countries. Unlike many brands, Oriflame does not outsource its Research & Development, ensuring that its innovations are driven by in-house expertise spanning nutrition, cosmetics, beauty, and wellbeing.
Oriflame’s R&D facilities are strategically located in Stockholm, Bray (Ireland), and Shanghai (China), where a team of renowned scientists and experts work at the forefront of skincare innovation.

