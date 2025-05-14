A new Executive Masters programme, designed to enhance accounting professionals’ capabilities in technology, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence has been launched by Durham University Business School.



The programme also enables students to foster a deeper understanding in sustainability reporting and wider ESG issues.



Commencing October 2025, the new Masters in Accounting Analytics and Sustainability (MAAS) has been designed to develop professionals who can understand both the modern industrial and societal challenges facing the sector, and create solutions to these in their everyday work.



The curriculum prioritises high-demand skill areas of digitalisation and sustainability, building practical skillsets alongside vital industrial knowledge such as the legalities of AI regulation and ESG reporting, as well as wider social and ethical considerations.



Modules have been designed to blend academic research and insights with practitioner-led expertise, making it possible for new approaches and progression to be made in the sector. The programme incorporates contemporary case studies and extensive databases like Reuters, DataStream, WRDS, Refinitiv, and the EY Academic Portal to support students’ development.



By also providing the opportunity to gain hands-on experience, the MAAS programme will improve learners’ technology and sustainability literacy as well as their confidence, testing and reaffirming their capabilities in a safe environment.



“It is not expected that learners will have any prior experience or knowledge in analytics or AI, as these will be developed throughout the programme,” says Professor Amir Michael, Head of Department of Accounting at the School. “The programme’s objective is to develop the essential professional skills required by the accounting and auditing profession to cope with the complexity of organisations and the wider sustainability agenda, using AI and big data analytics, tools and techniques.”



Durham University Business School will further support students with access to software such as Excel, STATA, R, MATLAB and Python.



Another core feature is flexibility. The executive-level programme is designed to be studied fully online in a modular, part-time structure, allowing for learners to balance their studies alongside their employment and CPD obligations. Study breaks between modules have been designed to correlate with typical workload peaks within the accounting profession’s calendar.



“The fact that it's studied online and structured to avoid the typically busy January to March period means learners can balance studies with work or personal commitments without compromising on quality or opportunity,” says Programme Director Terry Harris. “Students still get all the benefits of a university degree, studying within an exceptional institution for ambitious leaders, equipping them with the skills needed to excel today and in the future.”



Learners have the option of exiting the programme after 15 months two years with postgraduate certificate or after 33 months with a diploma. Completing the full 33 months (four year) of study, enables participants to earn a full MSc qualification.



Applications for the MAAS programme are now open. To be eligible to apply an upper second-class degree, or recognised accounting qualification is preferred, but not required. Where qualifications cannot be provided, applicants will be asked to submit a portfolio of professional evidence for consideration.



Further details can be found on the Durham University Business School website.





About Durham University Business School



Durham University Business School is part of Durham University, one of the oldest established universities in the UK and a world top 100 university (QS World University Rankings) It is one of an elite group of business schools in the UK to hold triple accreditation, from the three most important accreditation organisations AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EFMD/EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System).



Triple accreditation, or the “Triple Crown”, is only achieved by a select few of the best business schools in Europe.



The School offers a range of acclaimed programmed which consistently appear in top independent rankings. Taught by a world-class faculty and supported by international-quality research these programmes help students to develop the analytical and practical skills employers value.



The School is also an internationally renowned research-led institution, attracting considerable levels of external research funding, and enjoying extensive links within both the business and academic worlds. Its network also encompasses over 36,000 alumni from more than 140 countries.



The Department of Accounting is comprised of a diverse group of faculty members and PhD candidates. With two active research centers (the El Shaarani Centre for Ethical Finance, Accountability and Governance, and the International Centre of Public Accountability) they deliver impactful research across the accounting world informing policy and changing business practice.



Our accounting programmes are recognised with professional exemptions from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants CIMA. Accounting and Finance programmes at Durham are ranked 76th in the World Top 100 (QS Subject Rankings 2025)



For more information on Durham University Business School visit: www.dur.ac.uk/business