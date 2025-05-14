we are now able to offer a complete stock management, supply, purchasing, and delivery service for all steel and wire belt requirements

PACE Steel Belt Systems, a leading provider of high-quality steel and perforated steel bake oven bands, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the procurement, supply, and management of wire mesh continuous oven bands for the bakery sector. This development comes in response to increasing customer demand for a comprehensive, single-source solution for all continuous oven band requirements.



With years of industry expertise and a strong reputation for delivering precision-engineered steel bake oven bands, PACE Steel Belt Systems has now partnered with leading manufacturers to offer an extensive range of wire mesh continuous oven bands. Our expanded portfolio includes Z47, Z47R, 5x5 mesh, woven, and spirally wound belts—ensuring that bakeries have access to the highest quality conveyor solutions for their production needs.



“Our clients have expressed the need for a ‘one belt stop’ supplier that can provide not only steel and perforated steel oven bands but also wire mesh continuous oven belts,” said Paul Lawson, Managing Director at PACE Steel Belt Systems. “By leveraging our extensive network of manufacturers and supply chain expertise, we are now able to offer a complete stock management, supply, purchasing, and delivery service for all steel and wire belt requirements within the bakery industry.”



This strategic expansion enhances PACE Steel Belt Systems’ commitment to delivering tailored solutions that improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and streamline supply chain processes for bakeries worldwide. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer service, PACE Steel Belt Systems remains dedicated to supporting the baking industry with the best-in-class conveyor belt solutions.



For more information about our wire mesh continuous oven bands and full-service supply capabilities, please contact:







PACE Steel Belt Systems

+ 44 (0) 1384 898237

sales@pace-berndorf.co.uk

www.pace-berndorf.co.uk



About PACE Steel Belt Systems:

PACE Steel Belt Systems is a trusted name in the baking industry, specializing in the supply and management of high-performance bake oven bands. With a dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, PACE Steel Belt Systems provides tailored solutions to bakeries worldwide, ensuring seamless production processes and superior results.