PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release:14th May 2025



Pelvic health at the menopause



Pelvic problems are common at the menopause but shouldn’t be seen as normal. Declining oestrogen levels can weaken the pelvic floor muscles, leading to a range of uncomfortable symptoms. Urinary incontinence, vaginal dryness, chronic constipation and frequent urinary tract infections should always be assessed by a GP or pelvic health physiotherapist.



In the Spring 2025 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Laura Patterson, MSK and pelvic health specialist physiotherapist working in collaboration with The Menopause Consortium, discusses common pelvic floor problems and how to manage them, including the importance of pelvic floor exercises and lifestyle changes.



“Strong pelvic floor muscles are vital for bladder and bowel control, yet many women don’t seek the help they need,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “There are many things that women can do to prevent or treat pelvic floor symptoms such as bladder leaks, infections and even pelvic organ prolapse. Women shouldn’t suffer in silence.”



The Menopause Exchange now has over 13,000 newsletter subscribers, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists. Other articles in the Spring 2025 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include the menopause in the workplace, HRT and cardiovascular health, and plant oestrogens, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners, a menopause counsellor and a pelvic health physiotherapist.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 25 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



She also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



3. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

