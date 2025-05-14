Harvey Maria has been commissioned by the National Maritime Museum to create a unique, custom-designed ocean floor map. The bespoke floor map spans approximately 440 square metres and is being installed in the newly refurbished Ocean Court, the central area under the glass roof, which will reopen on Saturday 7th June to celebrate World Ocean Day.



The installation offers a new way to walk across the world, one where oceans connect rather than divide. The Spilhaus Projection, rarely seen in such scale, places the world’s oceans at the centre, challenging traditional land-focused world views and exploring our relationship with the sea. It will also represent the ocean depth and key features including the Mariana Trench and Great Barrier Reef. The breathtaking image is the largest ever reproduced on a UK floor.



Tim May, Curator of Maps and Mobilities, said ‘The world is 71% ocean, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at a standard world map. What’s great about the new Ocean Map is that it encourages us to consider the world from a different perspective, one which reclaims the importance of the ocean on which we all depend.’



Harvey Maria’s Founder, Mark Findlay comments “This has been an extremely exciting project for Harvey Maria. Working in partnership with Royal Museums Greenwich and their team of designers on the new ocean floor map has been fascinating and we have created an extraordinary and permanent installation that is engineered not just to endure, but also to inspire.”



Harvey Maria creates LVT, rubber and cork-based floors, plus eye-catching custom designs for commercial projects. They are celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year. Harvey Maria floors set the industry benchmark for their low impact on the environment and are incredibly durable and easy to maintain - water resistant, slip resistant and compatible with underfloor heating. The resilient floor finish is easy to care for by sweeping or mopping with a neutral detergent; no harmful chemicals needed. To find out more visit harveymaria.com





The National Maritime Museum holds the world’s largest maritime collection telling stories of Britain’s relationship with the sea.

The National Maritime Museum is part of Royal Museums Greenwich which also incorporates the 17th-century Queen’s House, Royal Observatory Greenwich and the famous clipper ship Cutty Sark. This unique collection of museums and heritage buildings form a key part of the Maritime Greenwich UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also a major centre of education and research. The mission of Royal Museums Greenwich is to enrich people’s understanding of the sea, the exploration of space, and Britain's role in world history. For more information, visit www.rmg.co.uk

