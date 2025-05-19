BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB HEADLINE COLUMBIA HIKE SOCIETY’S HIKEFEST WHICH REQUIRES MUSIC FANS TO HIKE TO SECRET DESERTED BEACH



How far are music fans willing to go to get lost in the music? Well, for some, the answer is to hike 18 miles.



The weekend saw hundreds of music lovers venture to the far reaches of the British Isles for the UK’s most remote gig.



The off-grid gig, part of Columbia Hike Society’s HikeFest, a festival of hiking, cast hikers away to a secret, deserted beach in North Wales for an intimate gig headlined by Mercury Prize-nominated indie heroes Bombay Bicycle Club.



Attendees were required to up their step count – hiking their way through fields, along coastal paths and over sand dunes to an isolated area of Anglesey before reaching a stunning natural venue where a unique beach gig took place.





The remote location was a place where phone signal is non-existent, leaving listeners with only the music and naturally beautiful surroundings to captivate them.



Nia Rist-Morgan, a Columbia Hike Society ambassador at the event said, “It was a hiker’s paradise. We had the sun, sea, and sound to create the most epic beach party.



“The music was incredible – the crowd were mesmerised by the Bombay Bicycle Club set in such a stunning location. People had travelled from all over the UK and hiked for several hours to witness something truly special. It was totally worth it - as everyone sang and danced in the wilderness.



“It was also a reminder how lucky we are – UK beaches are definitely the best in the world. We all jumped in the sea for a post-gig swim. Just incredible.”



The event’s aim was to encourage attendees to put their phones down and connect with the music and the natural world around them.



The gig was hosted by the Columbia Hike Society – the international hiking community – as it launches a series of over 40 free guided hikes across the UK this summer.



Bombay Bicycle Club, were joined by lavender, a winsome London-based duo consisting of Oskar Rice and Adam Jackson. The artists were supported by a chorus of natural sounds provided by the elements in their wild surroundings.



Participants could choose between seven hikes to reach the venue, with the easiest covering 4 miles and the hardest 18 miles.



Attendees were sent the May 17 gig co-ordinates on the morning of the event before being led by hike leaders to the performance.





Nia added: 'The free hikes we’re hosting across the summer are super accessible and cater to all abilities. We’ll be hiking to some of the most amazing spots across the UK to showcase the natural beauty on our shores.'



For tickets to one of Columbia Hike Society's free hikes this summer, visit columbiasportswear.co.uk/l/columbia-hike-society.





