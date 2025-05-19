Responding to today’s announcement of the EU Reset Deal, the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has welcomed the news, stating that it will aid skills growth and longer-term employment in core sectors.







Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo commented:







“The UK has needed a stronger trade deal with the EU since it left the Bloc and while the finer details of any mutual youth mobility scheme may not be announced today, the current discussions suggest that the Deal will have a positive impact on the movement of young people to work and study, which should help the country compete on a more level playing field for talent once again.







“While the core focus on the EU Reset Deal appears to be linked to products such as food and drink, it is encouraging that services are also part of these latest negotiations, such as mutual recognition of professional qualifications and easier entry for UK travellers and we hope that this is a sign of things to come. The fact that the Chancellor has already announced that the deal will bring ‘more good jobs’ to the UK, for example, is promising, though we need skills as well as work. It is promising that this latest news follows reports last week of immigration reforms and the launch of the Labour Market Evidence Group (LMEG). Further, this week an announcement of initiatives to attract top scientists to the UK by the government, the Royal Society and the Royal Academy of Engineering are expected. These steps will all add to the UK’s access to critical talent in a range of skill-short sectors.







“What will, however, be absolutely crucial in the months ahead are the finer details of the agreement and how any changes will be implemented. UK employers don’t need another period of uncertainty or renegotiation, so now really is the time for a deal to be right. The only way that can happen will be for the Government to work in close collaboration with those that will be impacted by any changes on a day-to-day basis. If any youth mobility scheme is to be successful, employers and recruiters must be part of the process, or we could end up with an influx of people and an investment in training that does little to aid economic and business growth.”















