Scientists across the globe are raising the alarm: climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern, it is a driving force behind the rise in allergies, asthma, and immune-related diseases. Increasing pollen levels, air pollution, biodiversity loss, and urbanisation are reshaping human immunity, particularly among children. Against this urgent backdrop, the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) will host its 2025 Annual Congress in Glasgow from June 13th to 16th, under a powerful and timely theme:

“Breaking Boundaries in Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology: Integrating Planetary Health for a Sustainable Future.”

The theme reﬂects a growing recognition within the scientiﬁc community that planetary health and human immune health are deeply interconnected. From the microbes in our soil to the quality of the air we breathe, environmental changes are exerting a profound, and still underreported, impact on patterns of disease.

“As we confront a rapidly changing environment, the boundaries between planetary and human health are dissolving,” said Dr Mohamed Shamji, EAACI Secretary General. “The rise in allergic and immunological disorders is intricately linked to climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss, and urbanisation. By integrating sustainability into our science and clinical practise, we are not only treating disease but also safeguarding the health of future generations.”

A Silent Epidemic in a Changing World

Allergic and immunological diseases now affect more than one billion people worldwide. In Europe, one in three children lives with an allergy. Yet the link between these conditions and environmental stressors remains largely absent from public debate. Experts warn that without targeted research, cross-sectoral policies, and raised awareness, we risk normalising a growing health crisis.

This is where the EAACI Congress 2025 steps in—not merely as a scientiﬁc event, but as a platform for global solutions.

“The EAACI Congress is much more than an annual meeting—it is a vital convergence point for the global allergy and immunology community,” said María Torres, EAACI President. “It is where scientiﬁc boundaries are challenged, knowledge is translated into practise, and collaboration drives innovation. By fostering dialogue across disciplines and regions, we accelerate progress for patients and shape a more resilient, sustainable future for healthcare.”

A Congress Designed for Impact

Taking place for the ﬁrst time in Glasgow, the congress will bring together over 8,000 scientists, clinicians, and healthcare professionals from more than 100 countries. The scientiﬁc programme includes:

- High-level plenary sessions on climate-sensitive diseases and the future of immune health.

- The headline course, “Immunology Update: Selected Topics in Basic and Translational Immunology,” led by renowned immunologist Dr Abul Abbas on 13 June 2025—a deep dive into mechanisms of immune-mediated disease and therapeutic frontiers.

- Practical workshops and clinical tracks designed to bridge the gap between research and patient care, interactive hubs such as the National Society Village and Clinical Allergy Village, showcasing international collaborations and best practice in the ﬁeld.

“We all know someone whose life is affected by allergies, so we’re thrilled EAACI has chosen Glasgow to highlight and explore groundbreaking research in the ﬁeld,” said Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism & Conventions at the Glasgow Convention Bureau.

An Urgent Story for Our Times

This year’s congress is more than a gathering, it’s a call to action. In a world grappling with escalating chronic diseases and ecological change, allergy and immunology experts are stepping into a leadership role. EAACI 2025 offers a compelling lens for media covering health, environment, science, or public policy: how the immune system is reacting to our transforming world, and how science can help us adapt.

