Young professionals who move abroad to advance their careers often face far more emotional strain than previously understood, according to new research from emlyon business school.



The researchers say that better support could be offered to help these professionals with the emotional toll that comes from relocating at a young age.



The study, led by Professor Nikos Bozionelos, reveals that self-initiated expatriate’s (SIEs) - those who independently move to another country for temporary work without company support - frequently experience sadness, grief, and anxiety alongside career development.



These emotional costs are particularly acute among young people from developing countries or regions in developed countries with fewer local career opportunities.



Conducted in collaboration with Master’s Grande École students of emlyon Business School, the research involved in-depth interviews with 25 early-career SIEs in their 20s who had relocated to major European “career hub” cities: London (finance), Paris (technology), and Milan (luxury and fashion).



Unlike previous studies that framed such moves as purely rational, career-maximising decisions, this study sought to explore the emotional and social aspects of early self-expatriation.



“Our findings challenge the common assumption that early-career international mobility is always a ‘strategic’ or calculated move,” says Professor Bozionelos. “For many, it’s a necessity - an emotionally charged decision made under pressure, and one that can lead to significant personal hardship.”



The study uncovered several key themes:



- Emotional cost of departure: Many participants described their decision to leave as painful but necessary. Feelings of sadness, grief, and guilt were widespread- particularly among those who left behind close family and community ties.



- Difficult living conditions abroad: Life in global “hub” cities was often marked by high living costs, long commutes, and limited or non-existent work-life balance - especially in the first two years. These factors sometimes forced early returns home.



- The return dilemma: Even those who were professionally “successful” abroad faced an agonising choice: stay and feel guilt over abandoning home, or return and face diminished opportunities, lower pay, and even reverse culture shock.



These emotional dilemmas were most intense among young people from developing countries or regions in developed countries suffering from underemployment, such as parts of Southern and Eastern Europe. In contrast, SIEs from countries like France or the UK were more likely to see eventual return as a viable, if imperfect, option.



The research also touched on the broader implications of “brain drain,” particularly in countries, including developed ones, that invest heavily in higher education but fail to create matching career pathways for graduates. These countries risk losing promising young talent - often permanently.



The researchers state that policymakers and employers alike must recognise that early-career expatriation is not just about opportunity - it’s often driven by necessity that is perception of complete lack of alternative courses of action. Many of these young professionals are likely to need further support when it comes to relocation and the emotional toll that comes with it.



