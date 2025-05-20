Nyenrode Business University is now officially a Certified B Corporation. This international certification confirms that the university meets high standards for social and environmental impact, transparency, and responsible business practices.



With this achievement, Nyenrode joins a global community of over 9,500 certified companies. It also marks a special milestone: Nyenrode is the 500th certified B Corp in the Benelux.



Micky Adriaansens, Chair of the Executive Board at Nyenrode, sees the certification as encouragement to continue on the path the university has taken.



“B Corp certification is more than recognition; it’s our commitment to continuous improvement,” says Adriaansens. “As a business university, we educate the leaders of tomorrow. This certification reinforces our mission — shaping responsible leaders for a sustainable future — and underlines the fact that we also take responsibility ourselves, in our policies, our education, our partnerships, and our impact on society.”



Tessa van Soest, Executive Director of B Lab Benelux, adds:

“B Lab is incredibly pleased that Nyenrode Business University has achieved B Corp certification. This is a major milestone in their effort to create positive impact and further embed sustainability in their work. We look forward to Nyenrode’s next steps and are proud to welcome them as the 500th B Corp in our community!”



B Corp is an international certification for companies that combine profit with positive social impact. The certification is awarded by B Lab, a non-profit organization that assesses companies across five key areas: governance, workers, environment, customers, and community.



Nyenrode achieved a score of 90.3 points, as published in B Lab’s public directory. To qualify, companies must also legally embed their social and environmental commitment. Recertification is required every three years to ensure companies continue to meet — and keep up with — increasingly rigorous standards.





