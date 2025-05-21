London, UK – May 21, 2025 – Tasman Analytics, a London-based data analytics & AI agency for fast-growth companies, has announced its rebrand and expanded service offerings. The new identity reflects nearly a decade of hands-on experience helping teams turn fragmented data into decision-making platforms.



Founded in 2017, Tasman set out to bridge the widening gap between data-rich and data-poor companies by offering smaller organisations a cost-effective route to enterprise-grade data.



Since then, Tasman has delivered over 500 sprints for more than 70 organisations, including Ecosia, The Earthshot Prize, and PensionBee, helping teams build scalable, self-serve analytics environments grounded in trust and speed.



“Our purpose was clear from day one: democratise access to advanced data capabilities,” said Rob, Co-Founder and CDO of Tasman.



Lessons From the Front Lines

Tasman’s early years working with high-growth startups revealed both the power and the complexity of building robust data foundations. Through iterative client work, the team evolved its approach based on three core principles:



1. Specialisation focus: Relying on generalists works in the early days, but it slows delivery and limits scale. Bringing in dedicated data engineers added clarity, focus, and velocity

2. Scoping as a strategy: Elevating project scoping to a structured, standalone phase dramatically improves delivery speed and satisfaction by gaining a deep understanding of the client and biggest pain points.

3. Tailored design: Effective data solutions are highly customised to each company’s people, tech stack, and industry.



Proven Impact, Real Results

These principles have led to real outcomes. At ResQ Club, a Finnish zero-waste food marketplace, Tasman replaced fragmented reporting with a unified analytics stack, enabling faster, self-serve decision-making.



“Tasman has done a 10/10 job for us,” said Aku-Jaakko Saukkonen, COO at ResQ Club. “We were happy to pay Tasman £10k each month since it helped us make £100k decisions every week.”



It shows how strong data foundations drive impact.



A New Chapter for Tasman

“The new Tasman isn’t just about us — it’s about making it easier for growing teams to get the data results they need, with a partner they can trust,” said Thomas In’t Veld, Co-founder and CEO of Tasman.



As demand for modern data infrastructure grows, especially in AI, Tasman is scaling with it. From modernising legacy pipelines, building growth engines, to designing AI-ready infrastructure; Tasman knows how to solve data problems, old and new.

Explore the new brand and service offerings at Tasman Analytics.







