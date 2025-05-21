A new report from Fortuna Admissions reveals that 50% of admits to the MBA at Stanford GSB – the most selective MBA on the planet – come from just 15 US colleges.



The top five feeder schools make up a large proportion of this 50%, with four Ivies plus Stanford. In the 2023 and 2024 classes, Harvard sent 68 students, Stanford 42, Yale 29, UPenn 28, and Dartmouth 24.



In total, admitted students came from over 150 colleges and universities, with roughly half located outside the US. International students from Canada, the UK and India make up the top 3.



However, 82% of students completed at least part of their undergraduate or graduate studies at a US higher education institution.



The Fortuna study of the MBA Classes of 2023 and 2024 is the most in-depth research ever published about who gets in to the most selective MBA on the planet. The acceptance rate is typically around 6-7%.



“Our analysis not only demystifies the admissions process but also serves as an inspiring call to aspiring candidates,” explains Stanford MBA and Fortuna Admissions Director, Heidi Hillis. “If you’re asking, “Why me?” perhaps it’s time to consider “Why not me?”



The report also covers where admitted students worked before their MBA. From the 5.1 average years of work experience, top pre-MBA industries are finance (26%), consulting (20%), and tech (14%). The Fortuna Deep Dive analysis identifies each pre-MBA employer, with McKinsey, Bain and BCG by far the most prominent ahead of Google, Deloitte and Goldman Sachs.



In the Fortuna Stanford MBA Deep Dive Analysis, you will find data drawn from the profiles of over 700 students in the MBA Classes of 2023 & 2024, giving the world’s first comprehensive report of who gets into the most competitive MBA in the world.



