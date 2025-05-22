Climb



Climb Online, a global full-service digital marketing agency, announces two major developments as it enters a new chapter: a rebrand, dropping part of its name to become Climb, and the appointment of Tom Crossley as UK Managing Director.



The rebrand to Climb follows an extensive strategic review and represents the company’s evolution from a fast-growing digital marketing and SEO agency into a global, full-service marketing partner. The refresh aligns with an ambitious vision, broader service offerings, and continued international growth.



Alongside the new sharpened visual identity and name, the spotlight is on the company’s core values - commitment, creativity, collaboration and communication, which are fundamental to what Climb stands for and reflects the digital solutions Climb has been providing for the past 10 years.



Climb is continuously committed to providing high-level services driven by expertise and innovation, offering bespoke digital solutions with an emphasis on collaboration, flexibility and transparency.



Richard Mavers, Group CEO at Climb said: “We are proud of the work we’ve been delivering under the Climb brand since the beginning of our business journey. The SEO and marketing industry is rapidly changing, and like any good commercial strategy, businesses can benefit from a branding update to showcase what makes them special. We decided to refresh our branding and positioning to better reflect our vision and ambition, and committed to delivering the best services possible for our clients and scaling new heights.’’



In addition to the rebrand, Climb is also pleased to announce a new hire - Managing Director Tom Crossley, who joins having built a career leading fast growth independent agencies like Iris, Engine Group and GPC. Tom will work alongside Group CEO, Richard Mavers and has been brought in to strengthen Climb’s presence within the industry and perfect their strategy across different channels.



“Tom’s leadership experience and strategic vision will add significant value to our business,” said Mavers. “He is an instrumental asset to lead our UK operations and help drive the next stage of growth for Climb.”



Commenting on his new role, Crossley said: “I’m excited to join Climb at such a pivotal time. There’s a strong sense of purpose here, a fantastic team, and a clear vision for the future. I’m looking forward to helping shape the next stage of our journey and working closely with our clients.”





About Climb



Climb is a global, integrated, employee-led agency with a diverse team of digital specialists committed to supporting marketers and business owners.



We deliver innovative marketing, creative, and software solutions that challenge convention and drive meaningful, measurable outcomes.



Our customer-first approach is built on exceptional service and the flexibility today’s businesses deserve. At Climb, our mission is to help every client realise their full potential.



For more information, visit: https://climbagency.com/





Media Contact

For media enquiries please contact Inna Tsukanova at inna.tsukanova@climb.online