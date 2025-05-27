Podium Pet Products, a fast-growing international supplier of natural pet health solutions, with deep roots in Berkshire and the West Country, announces a significant acceleration in its global growth strategy following CEO Carina Evans’ recent graduation from the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) programme.



With a passion for animal well-being and a commitment to the local community, Podium Pet Products is proudly showcasing how rural entrepreneurship can flourish from kitchen table, leveraging new insights and networks gained from the programme to fuel further expansion and innovation in the pet wellness sector.



Strategic Growth and Market Leadership

Carina Evans, an award-winning entrepreneur and former GB athlete, joined a select cohort of ambitious business leaders in the latest 10KSB programme which started in February of this year. The initiative, known for its rigorous business curriculum and access to top-tier mentors, has provided Evans and her team with fresh ideas and a new confidence to grow the business with actionable strategies for scaling operations, navigating international markets, and driving sustainable growth whilst creating more jobs locally.



“The Goldman Sachs 10KSB experience has been transformative,” said Evans. “The calibre of teaching and mentorship, coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with other high-growth SMEs, has enabled us to sharpen our commercial strategy and strengthen our leadership position in the global pet care market. Iron sharpens iron, it’s now on us to maintain the momentum in order to grow the business in an eco-friendly and sustainable way, true to our core, powered by the power of nature.’



“The support and expertise I received through the programme have been invaluable,” said Evans. “It’s helped me connect with other business owners facing similar challenges, and together we’re building a network that benefits our communities. The mental well-being aspect—knowing you’re not alone as a business leader—has been especially important.”



Empowering Women in Business and the SME Ecosystem

Podium Pet Products’ participation in the 10KSB programme underscores the vital role of women entrepreneurs in the UK’s economic landscape. Evans, who has long championed diversity and inclusion, highlighted the importance of the programme’s peer network for fostering innovation and resilience among SME leaders.



“Women-led businesses are a driving force in the UK’s SME sector although they receive less than 2% of investment funding,” Evans noted. “The Buy Women Built group and Joanna Jensen from Child’s Farm recommended and enabled participation on the programme. The Goldman Sachs 10KSB cohort has provided a unique environment where female founders and leaders could share insights, address common challenges, and build lasting partnerships. This collaborative approach is essential for unlocking new growth opportunities and strengthening the broader business ecosystem.”



Mental Well-being and Leadership Resilience

The demands of entrepreneurship can take a toll on mental health, a topic the 10KSB programme addresses head-on. Evans credits the programme’s emphasis on well-being and peer support as a key factor in her renewed focus and energy as a business leader.



“Having a trusted network of like-minded peers has been invaluable,” Evans said. “It’s not just about business growth—it’s about building resilience, staying motivated, and maintaining a healthy balance and leadership style as we scale.”

Innovation in Natural Pet Health

Podium Pet Products is committed to improving pet wellness through science-backed, natural products, including the award-winning Dog Rocks and BeLoved range. The company’s global footprint, with strategic locations across four major markets, positions it at the forefront of a rapidly expanding sector driven by consumer demand for sustainable and effective pet care solutions.

“Our mission is to support healthier, happier lives for pets and their owners,” Evans added. “With the tools and connections gained from the 10KSB programme, we are better equipped than ever to deliver on that promise at scale.”



About Podium Pet Products

Podium Pet Products is a leader in natural pet health products, serving customers in the UK, EU, USA, and Canada. The company is dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and the well-being of pets and their families worldwide.

Media Contact:

Marketing Exec

Chief Executive Officer

Podium Pet Products

hello@podiumpetproducts.com

www.dogrocks.com|www.belovedpetz.com





Any journalists interested in our products, do get in touch, we love and welcome feedback and reviews!