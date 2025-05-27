Cheshire startup flips the script with radical hyper low cost flat-fee web prescence - giving tradespeople big-business visibility for very little cost. In an industry where most digital solutions can cost hundreds or even thousands to deliver, Trusted Tradesman emerges as the professional tradesperson's true ally – offering a professional, Google-dominating web presence for just £49 per year (£1/week) with no hidden fees, false promises, costly upsells or charges for leads. Trusted Tradesman provides a comprehensive search engine optimised web page alongside hundreds of other tradespeople, with all pages interlinked to create a self supporting trades ecosystem.

THE INJUSTICE WE'RE FIXING

"Right now, a builder with 20 years' experience can lose jobs to inferior competitors simply because they haven’t got a comprehensive internet presence," says Nick Colley, founder of Trusted Tradesman. "Our £49 solution changes everything. It's not about profit – it's about fairness in the digital age."

WHY THIS MATTERS IN 2025

• 79% of customers say they wouldn't hire a tradesperson without checking their website first

• 92% of local service searches happen on Google – but most tradespeople are almost invisible there

Trusted Tradesman provides verified tradespeople with:

MORE THAN A WEBSITE – A MOVEMENT

This is about:

• Ending the digital disadvantage for skilled tradespeople

• Replacing exploitative pricing with simple fairness

• Letting tradespeople focus on their craft, not marketing

Tradespeople: Join the revolution at www.trustedtradesman.co.uk

Media: Contact Nick Colley for any further information

ABOUT TRUSTED TRADESMAN

We're the tradesperson's digital champion – proving proper online visibility shouldn't require excessive investment or a computer science degree.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Colley info@trustedtradesman.co.uk