Headmasters



London, UK – May 2025



Headmasters, a leading UK salon group, announces the launch of its latest in-salon service: the Nioxin Dermabrasion Treatment + Blow Dry, available at selected salons for a limited time at £55.



This treatment offers a comprehensive solution for individuals experiencing scalp issues such as dryness, flakiness, or product build-up. By exfoliating the scalp and promoting regeneration, it lays the foundation for stronger, shinier hair.



A standout feature of this service is the use of the Nioxin Nioscope, a diagnostic tool that magnifies the scalp up to 200 times. This allows stylists to assess scalp conditions accurately and tailor treatments to individual needs.



Clare Hansford, Creative Ambassador at Headmasters, states:



“Scalp health is crucial for beautiful hair. This treatment not only revitalizes the scalp but also enhances overall hair appearance.”



Treatment Details:



Nioxin Scalp Dermabrasion Treatment



Professional Blow Dry



Personalized scalp analysis using the Nioxin Nioscope



Expert advice on scalp health



Availability: May–September 2025 at selected Headmasters salons.



Booking: www.headmasters.com/services/nioxin-dermabrasion-treatment/



About Headmasters:

Established in 1982, Headmasters boasts over 50 salons across the UK. Renowned for blending contemporary style with expert care, the brand offers a range of hair services, from precision cuts to advanced treatments.



Press: For further information please contact Sophie.hill@headmasters.com, 0208 241 2299