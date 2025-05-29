For grill masters, BBQ kings, or Sunday roast champions, gift the confidence to cook up meaty perfection.

MEATER, creators of the world’s first and best-selling smart meat thermometer, is serving up a sizzling 20% discount this Father’s Day. Don’t miss the chance to give Dad a gift that really raises the steaks with prices carved across MEATER’s popular wireless meat thermometer range.*



For grill masters, BBQ kings, or Sunday roast champions, gift the confidence to cook up meaty perfection. Dads can enjoy levelling up their cooking skills as they let MEATER take the guess work out of cooking awesome, succulent cuts of meat to wow friends and family.



Simply connect a MEATER to any smartphone or tablet and enjoy estimated cooking times, meat being monitored whilst it is cooking, and alerts and notifications being sent when meat is cooked to personal taste and importantly, safe to serve.



The free MEATER app has the perfect cook settings for a full repertoire of meat and fish, no matter which cooking method Dad chooses, and even includes the MEATER Master Class™ for when they might want some expert cooking method advice or meaty recipe ideas.



Make sure Dad’s next cook is un-grill-ievable. Shop the discount at MEATER and Amazon. Prices will start from just £63.20 between 30th May and 12th June.



MEATER SE: CUT TO £63 (SRP £79)

Cook to temperature - not time, for less, with the exclusive to Amazon MEATER SE.



MEATER Plus: CUT TO £79 (SRP £99).

MEATER’s best-selling probe with over 33,000 5/5 star user review on Amazon



MEATER Pro: CUT TO £103 (RRP £129).

MEATER’s latest probe featuring a longer wireless range, slimmer design, higher temperature tolerance for open flame cooking, and waterproof design to allow deep frying and sous vide.



MEATER Block: CUT TO £175 (SRP £219).

Perfect for the cook and BBQ enthusiast, the MEATER Block stores and charges up to four MEATER Plus probes ready to cook and monitor four delicious meats or fish simultaneously. Boasts Standalone Mode – so if you don’t have Wi-Fi, no problem! A touch control screen allows you to cook easily, with built-in speakers providing audible notifications.



MEATER Pro XL: CUT TO £263 (SRP £329).

The ultimate digital sous chef, the MEATER Pro XL features four MEATER Pro probes delivering cooking XLence for multiple meats or fish. Level up your dad’s smart kitchen gadget arsenal so he can cook to individual preferences and create a meat feast to be crowned the ultimate at-home chef.



-ENDS-



* Excludes the MEATER Pro Duo



About Apption Labs – MEATER



Apption Labs was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Leicester, UK, with offices in Los Angeles, US; Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Munich, Germany. Apption Labs is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing smarter consumer products. Pushing the envelope in hardware and software design and leveraging cutting-edge technology is paramount to our goal of being industry leaders and solving everyday consumer problems.



The first product by Apption Labs was MEATER, the first wireless smart meat thermometer. Its user-centric design and robust set of features has made MEATER a trusted industry favourite to help amateur and professional chefs consistently deliver perfect results. In July 2021, Apption Labs was acquired by Traeger Grills, the innovators behind the original wood-pellet grill. Together, we work towards enhancing your lifestyle, coexisting as complementary pioneers of the smart cooking space, guiding you to meat smarter.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296