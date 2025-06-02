As the UK’s analogue phone network nears its end-of-life, thousands of older and vulnerable people could be unaware of how this may affect their personal alarms. In response, the government has launched a national campaign to raise awareness of how the telephone network is being upgraded to digital and what it means for telecare services that help people remain safe and independent at home.



Taking Care, one of the UK’s leading personal alarm companies and provider of the service supporting Age UK’s charitable work, is urging the industry to go further - calling for clearer, more practical advice for individuals and families who could benefit from an alarm and do not currently have one. This move would ensure people only purchase digital-ready alarms and are not exposed to misleading pricing or unexpected upgrade charges.



While welcoming the campaign to inform existing alarm users, Taking Care expresses concern that some providers are still selling analogue-only alarms, despite the fast-approaching switchover.



"We’re proud to have been part of this government initiative recognising the significant impact the digital switchover has on personal alarm users and welcome the government’s recognition of telecare as a critical, life-saving service," says Steve Gates, Managing Director at Taking Care.



"However, we are disappointed to see that some providers are still selling personal alarms that rely on analogue telephone landlines and may not work as expected longer-term. Promoting cheaper analogue alarms is misleading and risks vulnerable adults not being fully protected. It also exposes customers to unexpected upgrade cost."



"We have provided fully digital alarms since 2022 and have plans in place to ensure our existing analogue alarm customers are supported or upgraded," adds Steve Gates.



To help reduce confusion, Taking Care has also launched a dedicated online resource, www.taking.care/checkmyalarm, where people can check what type of alarm they have and learn what to look for when purchasing a new, future-ready device.



"We have issued guidance to ensure customers seeking a new life-saving personal alarm do not inadvertently purchase an outdated analogue device," says Steve Gates. "Individuals need clear, practical advice to ensure their next alarm is fully digital and ready for the future."



Taking Care advises new customers to look for providers that:

• Sell only digital personal alarms

• Are TSA-accredited (Telecare Services Association)

• Provide clear, upfront pricing with no hidden costs

• Include data, SIM, and software upgrades as standard



- End -



- Information for Editors -



Media Contact:

Daniel Lennox, Head of Marketing

07415 109 871|marketing.team@ppptakingcare.co.uk



Interview Opportunity:

Steve Gates, Managing Director at Taking Care, is available for media interviews to discuss the digital switchover and its impact on personal alarm users.



About Steve Gates:

Steve Gates is the Managing Director of Taking Care. Prior to leading Taking Care, Steve worked at BUPA and Denplan and is a Board Member of TSA CIC. Steve is a Chartered Director and is a previous holder of the Best Leader award from the “Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For”.



Steve has extensive media experience, including BBC television interviews, national radio and press.



Steve’s LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stgates/



High-resolution photograph download: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0307/4061/1203/files/steve...



Article images download:

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0307/4061/1203/files/landl...

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0307/4061/1203/files/landl...



- About Taking Care Personal Alarms, part of AXA Health -

Taking Care, a subsidiary of AXA Health, has been providing personal alarm services for more than 30 years. Taking Care has helped ¼ million people and their families with personal alarms, supporting customers and their families across the UK.



Taking Care resolved over 1.4 million alarm calls from older and vulnerable people in 2024, estimated to have saved the NHS GBP65 million by resolving emergency calls without ambulance callouts. The company is the first Which? approved personal alarm service and is the trusted provider of the Age Co Personal Alarm Service. Taking Care employs around 300 staff, each carefully chosen for their caring and professional manner.



LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/taking-care

Web: www.taking.care