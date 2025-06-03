Education firms shouldn’t let fear stop them from social media screening



Employers in the education sector should not shy away from conducting social media and online screening checks, even amid concerns regarding freedom of speech, according to one of the specialist background screening firms, First Advantage.



In a recent webinar, the firm shared that 95% of education industry leaders aren’t currently checking a candidate’s online presence or social media activity during the hiring process, including social media, news, and online forums. During the discussion on hiring and vetting practices in education, the topic of social media checks being perceived as a limitation of freedom of speech was highlighted.



Rolf Bezemer, Executive VP and General Manager International at First Advantage, commented:



“Social media screening has previously been viewed as a bit of a grey area for some firms. Ongoing debates continue about the appropriate components of a background check, how influential a person’s online views should be when making a hiring decision, and whether or not this type of screen is considered infringing on freedom of speech. In reality, for the education sector, vetting the online profile of candidates is crucial and can be done in such a way that is beneficial to all parties.



“Clear boundaries and guidelines are needed to ensure that employers are looking for true risks rather than perceived ones. It’s possible to use technology to identify if a candidate has been involved in discussions or comments online that could pose a risk to the education institution, or anyone involved with the individual. This type of screen helps make organisations more confident that candidates are a good fit for the company, and the technology available negates the potential for human emotions to be influenced by personal views while also safeguarding all stakeholders.



“It is worrying that so few employers in education are checking the online presence of candidates, particularly at a time when the vast majority of the population is increasingly active on a range of social media and web platforms.”



