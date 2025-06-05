26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jul25



Get to know Vietnam with the Jul/Aug issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which invites readers to explore the Southeast Asian country’s misty mountains, subtropical beaches and imperial cities as it marks 50 years since the end of the war.



Vietnam is finally getting the attention it deserves, with improvements in infrastructure, new tourism projects and the arrival of the Michelin Guide taking it from backpacker’s favourite to a destination with increasingly universal appeal.



Despite growing visitor numbers, however, the country’s lush interiors and blockbuster cuisine attract around half the annual travellers of neighbouring Thailand. With Vietnam ripe for exploration, this month’s cover story zooms in on experiences that showcase the nation’s endless variety — from hill-tribe hikes in the mountain valleys of Mai Chau to cookery classes in the ancient city of Hue. Uncover all this and more in the Jul/Aug issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), available on newsstands now.





Don’t miss...



Corsica: The longer you spend on this Mediterranean island, the more its rebel spirit reveals itself



Alberta: Meet the cowgirls leading backcountry riders high into the Rocky Mountains



Norway: In the summer months, a stillness sweeps over the Scandinavian nation’s shimmering coastline



British walks: Follow in the footsteps of pilgrims and Roman legions with these long-distance trails



Zurich: Local wine and good food are the real currencies in Switzerland’s financial hub



Antalya: Linger in the perfumed bazaars of southern Turkey’s ancient seaside city



Albanian Riviera: The sapphire-blue waters of this coastal stretch are now even easier to reach



Girona: Michelin-starred restaurants abound in a balmy provincial capital in Catalonia



Amalfi Coast: Enjoy a taste of old-world glamour with cinematic stays in Positano, Ravello and beyond



Smart traveller: Unique summer experiences in the Alps; orienteering events worth travelling for; Millie Tsukagoshi Lagares on the flavours of Hiroshima, Japan; exploring Western Australia’s Ningaloo Coast on a diving holiday; culture and currywurst in Dortmund, Germany; learning wilderness skills in the Scottish Highlands; a riverside escape in Henley-on-Thames; six of the best globetrotting novels; and packing essentials for pup-friendly travel.



Notes from an author: Louis D Hall on crossing the Ligurian Alps on horseback

Meet the trailblazer: Bartender and entrepreneur Ryan Chetiyawardana



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on Crete’s food scene, tips for travelling with toddlers and more; Hot topic ponders the future of UK nightlife; The Info celebrates the return of Valencia’s La Tomatina festival; and the winning entries from this year’s Photography Competition are revealed. Finally, photographer Ryan Scott discusses capturing the dynamism of Detroit’s club scene for our June issue.



PLUS: Win a four-night self-catered staycation in Devon: natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the Jul/Aug issue, visit magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jul25



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Current subscription offer: Get 10 issues for £25

checkout.natgeotraveller.co.uk/offers



Website: News, features and more: nationalgeographic.com/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

X: x.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/natgeotraveluk



National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us at Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.





CONTACT:

For editorial enquiries:

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Pat Riddell, editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk