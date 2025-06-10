A new course at NEOMA Business School will explore key figures from literature to gain insights into leadership models and creativity.



The 15-hour “Lessons from Great Literary Texts: Management, Business, and Leadership” course will be available to all first-year students and is designed to build on their learning from preparatory classes taken before enrolling in higher education.



Learning will focus on how portrayals of leadership in foundational works of literature can shape an approach to business management that is suited to addressing contemporary challenges.



“This unique pedagogical choice for a business school reflects our desire to draw on the preparatory classes’ intellectual legacy and blend it with management disciplines, helping students develop the perspective they need to navigate an increasingly complex world,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA.



The announcement comes as part of NEOMA’s “Engage for the Future” strategic plan, which aims to deliver tangible responses to future challenges for students, professors, and the international business community.



The plan also highlights:



• “NEOMA Career Tips”: a new online career support platform, gathering sector insights, job postings, and alumni testimonials in one place



• New tracks in finance and geopolitics at the postgraduate level. “Asset Management & Investment Research” will equip MSc in Finance students with the analytical skills to pursue high-level careers in investing. “Food Security and Geopolitics” will offer Master’s in Management students insights into defence and security, humanitarian affairs, and development topics.



• Training for faculty to catalyse positive GenAI adoption in business education. Nearly 350 teachers are enrolled in NEOMA’s online “GenAI for Business” course, which is offered to AACSB member institutions worldwide.



“In a complex world, we choose openness and innovation. Our programmes, partnerships, and initiatives are all aimed at preparing leaders who will drive the transformations of tomorrow,” says Manceau.



