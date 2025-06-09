INTRODUCTION

LUGG, the premium and stylish luggage brand, is now launching some of its affordable yet stylish ranges in selected Morrisons stores across the UK — making quality travel essentials more accessible than ever.

With sleek design, smart features, and dependable performance, the LUGG range is built for every kind of traveller — from weekenders to family holidaymakers. Now, picking up the perfect suitcase is as easy as your weekly shop.





KEY PRODUCT FEATURES

100% Virgin Material – For strength and long-lasting durability

Double Spinner Detachable Wheels – Smooth, 360° movement with detachable wheels on mini cabin suitcases for compact under-seat storage and airline compatibility with major airlines

Built-In Combination Lock – For added security on the go

Iron Telescopic Handle – Smooth to pull, strong under pressure, and made to last

Waterproof Surface – Ready for unpredictable weather

1-Year Warranty – Reliable coverage for peace of mind

Available in four sizes and cabin-friendly options, LUGG is perfect for short breaks, big adventures, and everything in between.





PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

To celebrate the launch, LUGG is giving customers the chance to win exciting travel prizes — including a dream holiday.

Shoppers can scan QR code on the packaging or visit lugg-online.com to enter. POS will need to be in-store to allow for this.





STATEMENT FROM Ray Mehra, CEO, Keplin Group

“Getting LUGG into Morrisons is a proud moment for us. It means more people can pick up high-quality, great-looking luggage while doing their weekly shop — no fuss, no inflated prices.

We designed LUGG to be functional, stylish, and accessible, and this move puts it exactly where it belongs: in the hands of everyday travellers getting ready for their next adventure.”





IMAGERY & CONTACT

Available assets: Lifestyle imagery and cut-out photography

Press contact: Poorva Samant / Lucy Dooley – poorva@keplin-group.com, lucydooley@keplin-group.com

Website: https://lugg-online.com/pages/morrisons-exclusive-range