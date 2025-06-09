London, UK – In the wake of October 7 and its far-reaching psychological impacts, Dr. Shiri Ben-David, Chief Psychologist at Hadassah Medical Organisation in Jerusalem, and leading trauma expert, will visit the UK from 16–19 June 2025 for a four-day programme of community, professional, and diplomatic events.



Dr. Ben-David’s visit follows a groundbreaking UK-wide community survey on emotional resilience and will include public speaking engagements, high-level policy briefings, and collaborative sessions with local healthcare leaders and faith-based institutions.



This survey, developed in association with Hadassah UK and with the strong involvement and support of Jami – the mental health service for the Jewish community, alongside numerous other communal organisations including United Synagogue, Maccabi GB, Board of Deputies, Streetwise, Progressive Judaism, Jewish Volunteering Network, Conservative Friends of Israel, Labour Friends of Israel and JSAS (Jewish Sexual Abuse Support), is designed to understand how British Jews are coping in the wake of October 7th.



As the lead mental health organisation in this initiative, Jami has been instrumental in shaping the community response, contributing both professional insight and frontline experience.

Dr. Ben-David will provide expert analysis and tailored guidance based on the findings, offering tools and techniques to support emotional resilience within the UK community.



Significantly, this initiative has received the endorsement of the Chief Rabbi, who said:

“This important initiative will empower our community with the tools to support one another and build emotional resilience at this time of such profound uncertainty and rising emotional strain for so many.”



Throughout the week, Dr. Ben-David will also lead discussions and share practical techniques to help UK communities strengthen mental wellbeing and resilience.

Highlights include:



- A flagship community event in North London in conversation with NHS GP and renowned mental health advocate Dr. Ellie Cannon



- A leadership briefing hosted by Rt. Hon. Sir Liam Fox MP on integrating trauma recovery models into Abraham Accords cooperation



- A House of Lords roundtable on trauma and mental health policy post-crisis



- Professional workshops with Jami, part of Jewish Care, and other mental health bodies



- Donor and community engagement receptions across London



“We are all still living with the aftershocks of October 7. Mental health is a significant global issue, and trauma has no borders,” said Dr. Shiri Ben-David. “Hadassah’s mission is not only to heal in Israel, but to share what we’ve learned with communities around the world.”



David Waterman, Chair of Hadassah UK, commented: “We are proud to bring Dr. Ben-David to the UK at a time when so many in our community are seeking healing and understanding. Her expertise and compassion are a gift we can all learn from.”



To read the endorsement from the Chief Rabbi and to be part of this community initiative



For those unable to attend the workshops or who wish to explore further, support is available via Jami’s online resources at



Dr Shiri Ben David is a rehabilitation psychologist and the Chief Psychologist of Hadassah Medical Centre, where she has played a pivotal role for over 20 years.

She is a mother of four. Dr. Ben-David earned her BA, MA, and PhD from Bar-Ilan University and began her career at Hadassah as a student in the oncology department. Since then, she has worked across multiple departments, including radiotherapy, psychiatry, and neuropsychiatry.



Her leadership roles at Hadassah have included Head of the CBT Centre, the Neuropsychiatry Clinic, and the Rehabilitation Psychology Internship Unit. Since 2021, she has overseen psychological services as Chief Psychologist, leading a team of 130 psychologists serving 49 units across the Ein Kerem, Mount Scopus, and Beit Shemesh campuses.

In addition to her work at Hadassah, Dr. Ben-David is a senior lecturer in the Department of Psychology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and directs the MA program in Neuropsychology.



Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the media and would like to arrange an interview with Dr. Shiri Ben-David before or during her UK visit, please contact:

Press Contact:

Rob Taub

rob@hadassah.org.uk

020 8202 2860