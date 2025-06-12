The elixir of life is knowledge. By delivering it in groups, supported by experts, we give people resilience, confidence, and better health.

Oxford, UK – 10 June 2025

Edtech innovator Learning with Experts has secured a significant £276,658 grant from Innovate UK’s flagship Biomedical Catalyst programme to build an AI-powered perinatal mental health platform, directly addressing the UK’s maternal health crisis — an issue Rachel Reeves yesterday reaffirmed as central to Britain’s future health and economic resilience.



The 12-month £395,226 project will develop a Remote Perinatal Learning and Safety Platform — a first-of-its-kind solution designed to prevent maternal mental health tragedies, including suicide, which remains the leading cause of maternal death in the UK.



This digital-first, AI-enhanced model combines expert-led group learning with real-time sentiment analysis, enabling early identification of at-risk mothers and proactive intervention, including referral back to face-to-face NHS care when needed. The result is a new model for community-driven, tech-enabled maternal care — scalable, supportive, and designed to ease pressure on NHS services.

Elspeth Briscoe, CEO and Founder of https://business.learningwithexperts.com/?utm_source=learnin...' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Learning with ExpertsLearning with Experts (formerly of eBay and Skype), said:

“This investment allows us to build a new frontline in maternal mental health — using AI to support, not replace, human care. Every mother deserves timely, compassionate support. This technology helps us deliver it.”

The platform builds on Learning with Experts’ existing partnerships with NHS trusts, which have already demonstrated up to 20% improvements in health outcomes through its expert-led online classroom model — across programmes tackling obesity, diabetes, persistent pain, menopause, cardiac rehabilitation and mental health.

Professor Sir Muir Gray, Chief Wellbeing Officer at Learning with Experts and former Chief Knowledge Officer for the NHS, added:

" The elixir of life is knowledge. By delivering it in groups, supported by experts, we give people resilience, confidence, and better health.”

Aligned with the Labour government’s ambitions to harness tech and innovation to reform public services, this grant recognises Learning with Experts as a key player in delivering high-impact, scalable digital health solutions — and supports the company's plans to integrate the model into the NHS App by 2026.

Learning with Experts has received public and private investment to scale its digital classroom model in both UK and international markets. Its customers include NHS trusts, Connect Health, Newson Health, Mindful Birth Group, Mayo Clinic, RHS, and Boots.

About Learning with Experts

Learning with Experts (MyOnlineSchool Ltd) is a UK-based edtech company delivering expert-led, cohort-based digital classrooms across healthcare, horticulture, food and lifestyle. It combines personalised peer learning with tutor facilitation and real-time analytics to improve outcomes. Clients include the NHS, Mayo Clinic, Connect Health, University of Buckingham, River Cottage and others. The company is headquartered in Oxford.

About the Biomedical Catalyst

The Biomedical Catalyst is Innovate UK’s premier funding initiative for life sciences, supporting the most promising UK SMEs in developing high-impact technologies across therapeutics, diagnostics and digital health.

