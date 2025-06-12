nationalgeographic.com/travel



This summer, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) explores Greece dish by dish.



Greece is a true summer favourite among travellers — thanks in large part to the food. Sun-ripened fruit and veg, top-quality olive oil and the bounty of the Mediterranean Sea all combine to create dishes that are as hearty as they are flavoursome. Yet, for all that ties it together, this is a cuisine that’s distinctly regional, with certain specialities synonymous with particular areas and islands.



The Summer issue will be Food's last in print, although our exploration of the world's cuisines will continue — and expand — in National Geographic Traveller (UK) and online



Nicola Trup, editor of Food, said: “Greece is one of the world’s great food destinations, so what better place to feature in the cover story in the final print edition of Food. Here, we explore some of the most delicious dishes and the places where you’ll find them at their best. Not all of the dishes will be familiar, but they’re all delicious, whether you prefer skordalia — a garlicky dip found in various forms across Greece, but particularly in Macedonia — or sweet masourakia pastries, a speciality on the island of Chios. So, whatever takes your fancy, read all about it — and find inspiration for your travels — in Food’s Summer issue.”



Also in this issue, we explore how chefs in Lombok are innovating with tempeh, share a family meal on a farm in rural Ontario and explore the lively food scenes of Lisbon and Puerto Rico. All this, plus the best of Tallinn, Austrian wine and more.



Throughout the issue, you can expect the usual selection of inspiring features and tempting recipes from top chefs and cookbook authors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Pavlova — the story behind the summer favourite that sparked an international rivalry



• Try it Now: How rotisserie chicken is making a comeback on restaurant menus



• The Pioneer: French chef Manon Fleury on running a female-led kitchen focused around sustainability



• On Location: Exploring the markets and Michelin-starred pubs of Marlow, Buckinghamshire



• Spotlight: Five of the UK’s best vineyard restaurants



Fast facts



Issue 28

On sale date: 5 June 2025

Price: £5.95

Notes



Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives.



