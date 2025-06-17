CloudPay unveils brand new ‘out of the box’ solution that scales, streamlines and simplifies global payroll



• New unified fully managed payroll solution for midsize companies streamlines and simplifies payroll processes, with the option to scale as businesses grow

• Designed with speed and simplicity, it allows businesses to get a ready-made globally compliant digitally-based pay solution that adapts as businesses change

• AI, automation and flexible APIs bring intelligence and automation to every step of the payroll-to-pay cycle, reducing manual effort, and streamlining payroll end to end



ANDOVER, UK – 17 June 2025 – CloudPay, the global leader in payroll and payments solutions, has unveiled a brand new ‘out of the box’ payroll solution, designed specifically for midsize businesses to streamline and simplify payroll processes. The solution is easy to launch, easy to use, and ready for growth as businesses scale up into new countries or new entities.



This new powerful, fully cloud-based payroll solution is industry-leading, featuring:

• Fixed scope, fixed fee packages to provide clarity, certainty and control

• Fast, hassle-free implementation and onboarding within 60 days, with ready-to-go single country set-up to accelerate value generation

• Intuitive, easy-to-manage experience with a digitally-based platform to manage new hires, payroll, payments and changes, reducing operational dependency and shortening resolution time – with expert support on hand when required

• Built-in global compliance backed by deep local expertise and automated tax and labour rules, minimising legal risks and providing clarity on in-country regulations

• Integrations that work simply with HCMs and other data sources, eliminating rework and manual processing



Designed to operate in tandem with tailored HCM solutions, CloudPay’s release demonstrates how a payroll solution can work seamlessly with HCM technology to create a simple and effective solution. This builds on the recent best-in-class integration with Workday’s Global Payroll Connect (GPC) solution.



John Pearce, Chief Customer Officer at CloudPay, comments:



“We are excited to launch this new proposition specifically aimed at midsized businesses – it is utterly unique. A ready-to-go payroll solution that streamlines and simplifies payroll processes, keeps pace with changing regulatory frameworks worldwide, with the option to scale in line with business growth, is arguably the silver bullet many organisations have been looking for.



“We believe that global payroll shouldn’t be complicated for midsize businesses so our solution is underpinned by intelligent automation, global expertise and best-in-class customer service. Furthermore, it’s not rigid in its structure; we understand that customers need adaptable pay systems, and so we can tailor the solution accordingly.



“Whether companies are entering new markets or optimising existing operations, we look forward to supporting more customers on their payroll journeys, eliminating the manual strains of out-of-date payroll solutions.”





About CloudPay:



CloudPay leads the way in global pay innovation, delivering industry-leading solutions spanning payroll, payments and on-demand pay.



With a proud heritage of 25+ years, we serve over 2,000 companies globally in 130+ countries handling $24bn+ of payments in 110+ currencies. Our unified, end-to-end pay solutions enable payroll teams to pay their global workforce with outstanding accuracy and minimal risk, more efficiently than ever before.



We use advanced technology to offer seamless API integrations, powerful automations, and AI-driven insights with real-time analytics — all designed to empower businesses with enhanced decision-making and better, faster processes.



Our unparalleled managed service is tailored to each client with dedicated personalised support and guidance, while our in-country knowledge and global regulatory expertise unlocks unparalleled expansion opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive, compliantly and efficiently.



Working with CloudPay means gaining a strategic partner that harnesses the latest technology to drive growth and optimise the payroll and pay experience.



Together, that’s High-Performance Payroll, from CloudPay.