Interact Contact Centres is delighted to announce that it has won GOLD for Learning & Development Team at this year’s UK National Contact Centre Awards. The team was recognised for its significant impact on service delivery, colleague development, and customer satisfaction through its learning and development initiatives.



Interact’s Learning & Development team was honoured with the GOLD award for its exceptional work in designing and delivering groundbreaking mindset, leadership, and empowerment programmes that have made a meaningful impact on its people, beating off competition from many of the UK’s leading brands to secure this prestigious recognition.



The 30th Annual UK National Contact Centre Awards were hosted by radio and TV presenter Sara Cox, and saw over 1,200 contact centre leaders come together to celebrate the best across the UK’s contact centre industry. The awards are the longest-running and most highly respected programme in the UK.



The award judges were looking for a clear strategy for colleague development, a strong grasp of learning management approaches, innovation in embedding learning, and clear links between learning and career progression. As experts in its field, Interact’s team demonstrated the significant improvements they made to learning and development programmes over the past 12 months.



Caroline Barber, Site Director at Interact, said:

“It’s just incredible for our Learning & Development team to be recognised in this way for their tremendous hard work. We regularly hear from our people about the personal and professional support they've received, and how the team has helped them achieve their goals. It’s wonderful to now see that impact recognised externally. As an employee-owned business, we pride ourselves on putting our people first. This award is a testament to that commitment in action.”



The UK National Contact Centre Awards are renowned for their exceptional standards, thanks to a rigorous judging process and an esteemed panel of judges including five Head Judges, all of whom are seasoned senior leaders within the industry.



About Interact Contact Centres:



Interact is a multi-award-winning UK customer experience outsourcer, offering digital messaging & chat, sales, retentions, customer service, loyalty programmes and back office support. Since its inception in 2011, it has partnered with leading brands to deliver exceptional customer service and powerful sales channels. The Employee-Owned Company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond Upon Thames and a contact centre in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.



