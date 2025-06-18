In light of increasing global instability and heightened geopolitical tensions, Solace Cyber, a UK leader in Digital Forensics and Incident Response, is encouraging organisations to take proactive steps in safeguarding their digital infrastructure.



While the UK remains largely shielded from direct military conflict, the broader risks associated with cyber threats — including ransomware, phishing, and infrastructure disruption — are on the rise. Periods of international unrest often lead to increased cyber activity, and businesses are advised to remain vigilant.



"We’re not predicting cyber catastrophe, but we are urging readiness," said Peter Jackson, Cloud Security Director at Solace Cyber. "Now is the time for businesses to act preemptively and invest in the health of their cyber defences — before they are tested."



Cybersecurity isn’t about responding in a crisis — it’s about preventing one. Solace Cyber’s expert team specialises in helping organisations understand their risk landscape and prepare thoroughly through strategic, evidence-led planning.



From real-time threat monitoring to post-breach forensics, Solace Cyber offers tailored solutions that empower businesses to remain resilient, even during periods of uncertainty.



Solace Cyber Recommends the Following Proactive Measures:

• Assess and update access controls, authentication, and endpoint protections

• Ensure all software and systems are patched and up to date

• Conduct simulated phishing tests and security awareness training

• Review and test incident response and disaster recovery plans

• Implement continuous threat monitoring and managed detection services



About Solace Cyber

Solace Cyber is a UK-based cybersecurity specialist, providing Digital Forensics, Incident Response, Threat Monitoring, and Risk Management solutions. As an NCSC assured service provider, Solace Cyber have a proven track record of supporting businesses across sectors, and are committed to helping organisations stay ahead of emerging threats and operate with confidence in an evolving digital world.



For a free consultation or to learn more, visit www.solacecyber.com or contact our team directly.



