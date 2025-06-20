London, UK

20 June 2025



academy+ is delighted to announce it has completed the full acquisition of MindLabs’ video library assets (https://wearemindlabs.com/), following a successful year-long licensing deal. MindLabs’ mindfulness and mental health resources are now an integral part of our wellbeing portfolio, providing tangible benefits to UK SMEs, and complimenting our company’s core compliance training offering.



The latest addition to this fast-growing edtech brand follows the successful acquisition of Be‑A Education Ltd in 2021 and Scott Bradbury Ltd in 2024, providing UK SMEs with a high-quality, full-service online training solution.



Addressing the needs of all employees



The MindLabs resources provide SMEs with exclusive, easily-accessible, practical video content to help staff manage stress, improve sleep, boost energy and enhance relaxation. This focus on positive mental health is complemented by a suite of fitness classes by industry-leader Les Mills.



By embedding these valuable resources within a compliance-focussed LMS, academy+ offers SMEs an opportunity to make staff wellbeing a proactive, accessible choice, promoting regular engagement rather than reactive use. This offers tangible benefits and returns to SMEs (see below).



The Wellbeing hub is currently available to clients via the Staff Skills academy+ platform (LMS) and will be offered as part of the New Skills academy+ Unlimited Learning subscription later in 2025.



The MindLabs library is designed to help you stress less, feel better and sleep better. It includes nearly 600 resources, covering topics including energy, mood, mental fitness, focus, relationships, relaxation, sleep, and stress and anxiety. These mobile and desktop-friendly videos have been created with high production values, are fronted by experienced instructors, and backed by neuroscience.



academy+ CEO Ian McClelland, says: “SME leaders have told us they want more than just compliance training - they’re increasingly focused on supporting employee wellbeing and looking for solutions that are integrated, evidence-based, and easy to manage. They don’t want multiple vendors or fragmented systems; they want everything in one place. That’s why we set out to find premium, science-backed wellbeing content that would meet those needs. MindLabs was the standout partner, and this acquisition enables us to expand our Staff Skills academy+ offering with trusted, high-impact wellbeing content that adds real value to our clients and their teams.”





UK SMEs are recognising the need for employee wellbeing solutions



SMEs are the backbone of the UK’s economy, employing 16.6 million people with a combined turnover of £2.8 trillion.

For around 85% of SMEs, employee mental health is reported to be a major challenge.

77% of SMEs are planning to “overhaul employee benefits to combat economic pressures, address workforce health and wellbeing and win talent.”

Research confirms that focusing on staff wellbeing delivers strong returns. UK employers typically receive an average ROI of £8 for every pound invested in Employee Assistance Programmes.





About academy+





academy+ offers compliance training alongside personal and professional development resources. Clients and customers include UK SMEs, public sector and enterprise organisations, and individual learners, via its two key platforms: Staff Skills academy+ and New Skills academy+.



For further information or sales enquiries, please contact:

Paul Joyce

Chief Commercial Officer

Academy Plus Group Limited t/a academy+

paul@academypl.us