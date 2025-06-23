Fundin, a tech-for-good startup helping mission-driven organisations access grant funding, has relaunched with a bold new brand and website, and is marking the moment by offering free access to its platform for five West Yorkshire-based charities.



The startup, now headquartered above Leeds’ historic Kirkgate Market, is inviting local charities to apply for a no-cost subscription to its AI-powered grant management platform as part of its mission to tackle inequality in funding access. To be eligible, you must be based in West Yorkshire and have a yearly turnover of less than £10,000. Eligible organisations can apply via a short form here: https://forms.gle/u2TjXEQ1FVSik1Kr6.



“We built Fundin to break down the barriers that keep small charities, CICs, and purpose-led businesses locked out of vital funding,” said Tom Leeming, founder and CEO of Fundin. “Offering free access to local charities is our way of investing directly in our community and showing how powerful this tech can be in the right hands.”



A new chapter backed by investment and impact



The relaunch comes after a period of rapid growth for Fundin, which has scaled from a one-person operation to a six-strong team and secured a £330,000 pre-seed investment led by impact fund Haatch. The funding has fuelled product development and kickstarted an ambitious new growth phase.



Leeming, who previously worked in under-resourced organisations, founded Fundin with a vision to rewrite how funding works, especially for the grassroots teams often left behind. Coming from a working-class background himself, he understands the time pressures, capacity gaps, and structural barriers many organisations face when applying for grants.

His goal: build tools that don’t replace people, but empower them, streamlining complex, time-consuming bid processes and making funding more accessible and equitable.



Smart tech meets human support



Fundin’s platform helps overstretched teams find relevant grants, write stronger bids, and manage applications in one place. Unlike cold self-service tools, it also includes access to expert bid managers for real-time support.



The result is a faster, fairer, and more affordable route to securing funding, and ultimately, delivering greater community impact.



Now rooted in Leeds’ thriving tech-for-good scene, Fundin supports organisations across the UK, from small volunteer-run food banks to larger social enterprises.



Tackling inequality in grant access



Every year, an estimated £900 million is wasted on failed funding applications. Smaller organisations, especially those led by marginalised groups, often miss out due to a lack of time, training, or insider knowledge.



“Our mission is simple,” said Tamzin Burch, Fundin’s Marketing Manager. “We want to help mission-driven organisations win more grants without burning out.”



Burch, who joined Fundin in April, brings experience from both startup and corporate environments, including roles at fintech startup Updraft, Asda, and agency-side. She is now focused on building a brand rooted in accessibility, impact, and human connection.



With growing traction across the UK, Fundin plans to scale its support to thousands more organisations over the next year, while continuing to evolve its AI features to make the funding process smarter and more inclusive.



About Fundin



Fundin is a grant management platform built for mission-driven organisations. Combining smart AI tools with hands-on support, Fundin helps charities, CICs, community groups, and social enterprises find, write, and manage funding bids, without the usual faff.



Apply for free access: https://forms.gle/u2TjXEQ1FVSik1Kr6

Learn more: www.fundin.ai



Press contact:

Tamzin Burch

Marketing Manager

07923164173

tamzin@fundin.ai