The Smart Marketer’s Guide to Digital Accessibility helps brands attract and retain disabled customers by making inclusion a business strategy.



There’s a 13 trillion dollar market hiding in plain sight. In The Smart Marketer’s Guide to Digital Accessibility, blind author and consultant Sassy Wyatt helps marketers connect with disabled audiences through inclusive content, accessible websites and practical design thinking.



This isn’t a book about compliance, it’s a guide to building brand trust, customer loyalty and better digital experiences for everyone. From accessible landing pages and alt text best practices to social media strategy and inclusive language, Sassy shares step-by-step advice rooted in lived experience.



With the European Accessibility Act coming into force on 28 June, the book’s launch is perfectly timed for marketers who want to future-proof their content and align their campaigns with legal standards while delivering more inclusive customer journeys. As July is Disability Pride Month, this is also a chance for brands to move beyond awareness campaigns and show real commitment to accessibility and inclusive marketing by learning from disabled experts.



Disabled people make up the world’s largest minority group one that anyone can become part of at any time. Yet within most diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, disability is consistently excluded from the conversation. No responsible brand would launch a Black History Month campaign without including people of colour, or run Pride activity without amplifying LGBTQ+ voices. And yet disabled people are routinely left out of marketing, representation and strategy. This book offers a practical, credible solution for marketers who want to correct that imbalance and deliver content that reflects society as it truly is.



The e-book is available to per-order now and paperback copies will be available on launch day, 28 June.



https://buy.bookfunnel.com/ll0tlffx6a



Sassy Wyatt has won Accessible Travel Writer of the Year and Diversity Champion of the Year. She’s also been a finalist in major industry awards including the National Diversity Awards and Disability Power 100. As a blind consultant and strategist, she has written for National Geographic and Wanderlust, and been featured in outlets such as Travel Weekly, BBC, ITV and Sky News. Her work helps brands unlock the Purple Pound and build meaningful engagement with disabled consumers.



“Disabled consumers aren’t niche, they’re powerful, loyal and online. Your content should reflect that.”



For interview opportunities or to feature this story, contact consultancy@blindgirladventures.com or Call 07703680624