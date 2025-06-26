This is about unlocking potential and building brighter futures,

BIRMINGHAM, UK - EmployabilityUK, the Queen’s Award-winning charity recognised for its national impact on social mobility, has announced the launch of the first official National Employability Week™ (NEW), taking place 7–11 July 2025.



NEW is designed as a coordinated national response to the UK’s youth unemployment crisis, skills shortages, and widening opportunity gap. With economic inactivity, skills gaps, and employer recruitment challenges high on the national agenda, NEW represents a landmark moment in the UK’s response to tackling youth unemployment and social inequality. This ground-breaking campaign has already attracted the backing of influential leaders, including Lord Jim Knight, Rt Hon Robert Halfon, Councillor Sharon Thompson. Patrons include Dame Julia Clerdon DCVO CBE, and Nick Newman, Founder of National Careers Week.

“This is about unlocking potential and building brighter futures,” said Diane Vernon MBE FIEP, Chief Executive of EmployabilityUK. “With the support of our partners and by engaging with future talent, we are creating a powerful national movement that will grow year on year. Made in the West Midlands in 2025 growing to a UK-wide initiative by 2027.”



NEW 2025 launches in Birmingham, the UK’s youngest city, with nearly 40% of its population under 25 and will expand across Central England in 2026 before going nationwide. The 2025 pilot alone will engage 25+ educational institutions, 250+ live

attendees, and over 500+ digital participants, with involvement from leading businesses and civic partners including Birmingham City Council, Shoosmiths, BT, ARUP, Trowers & Hamlins and Hays Recruitment.



A Unifying National Mission with High-Level Endorsements “If we’re serious about levelling up, businesses must play their part,” said Rt Hon Robert Halfon, former Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education. “I urge employers to back National Employability Week — whether through funding, mentoring or offering opportunities. Together, we can change lives and build a workforce fit for the future.”

“National Employability Week is an exciting opportunity to come together with partners across the region to empower our young people with the confidence, skills and experiences they need to thrive,” said Councillor Sharon Thompson, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council and Deputy Regional Mayor. “By working collaboratively, across education, business and the voluntary sector we can open doors to brighter futures and

help shape a generation that is ready and equipped for the world of work.”

Dame Julia Cleverdon DCVO CBE, Patron of NEW, will address guests at the official launch event at Shoosmiths on 7 July:

“This is exactly what our country needs right now. A week to shine a spotlight on the hopes,

talents and aspirations of young people and to give employers a chance to step up and

support the future.”

Lord Jim Knight, former Education Minister and Chair of multiple national digital learning initiatives, has welcomed the initiative as “timely, scalable and deeply aligned with our need to reform how education connects with employment.”



Programme Overview: ‘Unlocking Potential –

Inspiring Futures’ Led by EmployabilityUK and delivered with partners across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands, the week includes:

 Mon 7 July – Official Launch at Shoosmiths, featuring The Lord Mayor of

Birmingham – Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, Dame Julia Cleverdon, Cllr Sharon Thompson, and college leaders

 Tue 8 July – Social Value in Practice at Carter Thermal Industries Ltd, showcasing

careers in engineering and sustainability

 Wed 9 July – Inspiring Young Birmingham at ARUP with professional speakers, an employer panel with NatWest, Birmingham City University and more plus interactive teambuilding challenges

 Thu 10 July – AI and the Future of Employability hosted by BT, with panels on technology, inclusion and generational change

 Fri 11 July – Founders Reflection & Celebration at Hays Recruitment, chaired by Patricia White MBE, with remarks from regional education leaders



Looking Ahead to 2026: An Invitation to Join the

Movement - The 2025 partnership window is now closed, with all sponsor and delivery opportunities fully allocated. EmployabilityUK extends its gratitude to the inaugural cohort of Founder Partners and stakeholders who have helped shape this historic launch.

Organisations and institutions interested in playing a strategic role in National

Employability Week™ 2026 (6–10 July 2026) are encouraged to get in touch now to

explore opportunities.

“We are already planning NEW 2026 as a Central England-wide initiative. We welcome

enquiries from national firms, regional employers, universities and educational bodies who

want to contribute meaningfully to the next phase of this movement,” said Vernon.

info@employabilityuk.org



Media Invitation

EmployabilityUK invites the media to attend, cover, and feature the official launch and highlights from the week’s programme. Spokespeople, young people, and civic leaders will

be available for interviews, live coverage, and feature opportunities.

For press enquiries, interview requests, or to register for media access, please contact:

Diane Vernon MBE. CEO EmployabilityUK diane.vernon@employabilityuk.org

07801 412003 www.employabilityuk.org

NOTES TO EDITORS

- EmployabilityUK is a registered charity (no. 1159718), based at Grosvenor House, 11 St.Paul’s Square, Birmingham B3 1RB.

- EmployabilityUK received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2021 for its impact

on social mobility

- EmployabilityUK is led by Diane Vernon MBE FIEP. Di was awarded an MBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Honours for services to disadvantaged young people

- For media interviews, photography or press access to events, please contact:

info@employabilityuk.org



About EmployabilityUK

EmployabilityUK is an award-winning charity dedicated to enhancing the life chances of

young people by bridging the gap between education and employment. With a network of passionate mentors, employers and educators, the charity delivers high-impact programmes that inspire confidence, raise aspirations and unlock opportunity. "The only thing we have to fear is - fear itself."