UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL JUNE 30TH 2PM EST/7PM BST



Miami, USA; London, United Kingdom; Yerevan, Armenia; Madrid, Spain; Berlin, Germany; Bucharest, Romania – June 30, 2025 – Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform with 100M+ monthly users, announces a transformative suite of AI-powered creative tools: Magic Workflow, Picsart AI Assistant, and Admaker. These new innovations highlight Picsart’s evolution from a mobile app to an open, all-in-one creative platform, making professional design easily accessible to creators, marketers, and businesses alike.



- Magic Workflow, an Infinite Canvas for Creators and Marketers

An infinite canvas enabling users to design, automate, and scale complete creative campaigns with intuitive AI-powered nodes and flow diagrams. Users can instantly access best-in-class AI models (OpenAI, Google, Runway, and more) without juggling multiple platforms. Early users report that their campaign creation has been up to 90% faster, ideal for content testing and optimization at pace.



- AI Assistant, The World's First All-in-One Conversational Design

The world’s first purpose-built conversational design tool. Create ads, presentations, and branded content simply by chatting, with no design expertise required. AI Assistant enables real-time execution, brand compliance, semantic asset search, and the smooth orchestration of multiple AI models. Think like a Cursor for designers.



- Admaker, Your New Best Friend for End-to-End Ad Campaigns

An end-to-end campaign solution featuring:

1. Real-time competitive intelligence

2. Prompt-to-ad campaign generation

3. Global localization and cultural adaptation

4. Dynamic templates and one-click publishing

5. Unified analytics dashboard



Admaker empowers any business, from solopreneurs to enterprises, to research, create, launch, and optimize multi-channel campaigns with unprecedented speed and intelligence.



Expanded Open Platform

Along with these core developments that will shape the way creative assets are made, edited, and launched, a number of additional capabilities have been implemented to ensure the most effective experience for users. These include:



- Brand Kit Generator: Allows users to instantly create complete brand identities from a URL or social profile and apply across all assets.

- AI Video Suite: Enables users to generate cinematic videos, animated avatars, and motion graphics from text prompts, powered by partnerships with top video AI providers.

- Open Creative Ecosystem: Provides the opportunity to integrate leading AI models, connect to third-party platforms (Zazzle, Amaze), and utilize AI agents for routine creative tasks.

Impact



Picsart’s next-gen platform bridges the gap between creative vision and execution, making professional-grade content creation accessible to all. From individual creators to global marketing teams, anyone can now create, automate, and scale high-quality visual content, while driving engagement and unlocking new opportunities.



On this, Founder and CEO of Picsart, Hovhannes Avoyan, states “This is a new chapter for Picsart. Since 2011, we’ve been supporting users to bring their dreams into reality, and this next phase takes that support to a whole new level. Now, with our powerful platform, smarter workflows, and exceptional tools, we’re empowering every creator, marketer, and business to do more faster, easier and with greater impact. As we say at Picsart - let’s make it.”





About Picsart:



Founded in 2011, Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform with over 100 million monthly active users. Its AI-powered tools give creators of all levels the ability to design, edit, draw and share photo and video content anywhere. It’s used by consumers, marketers, businesses and content creators for both personal and professional design, with API partnerships and integrations available.





Offer for journalists:

- Private 1-1 demon with our in-house experts

- Invitation to Picsart Ignite. Can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaPC4WxvYqs





Contact:

Beth Lamey, beth.lamey@picsart.com