In a bold initiative to elevate executive education, Woxsen University (India) and Porto Business School (Portugal) have joined forces to launch a cutting- edge Dual Doctorate Program (DBA & PhD).



This transformative program, set to commence in January 2026, is designed for senior executives, consultants, and policymakers aiming to advance into strategic leadership roles or deepen their expertise. The program emphasizes applied research, enabling participants to address real-world business challenges and contribute meaningful insights to their organizations.



Bridging Continents, Expanding Perspectives



This Dual Doctorate Program embodies a powerful synergy between two world regions at the forefront of economic and societal transformation — Asia and Europe. By bringing together India’s dynamic innovation ecosystem and Portugal’s academic tradition and access to European markets, the program offers scholars a rare opportunity to cultivate a truly global mindset.



Over three years, participants will follow a part-time, hybrid learning model that combines online coursework with immersive in-person residencies at both campuses. This cross-continental experience enables leaders to engage deeply in diverse business environments, develop advanced applied research skills, and build the strategic and cultural competencies needed to address complex global challenges.



More than a double degree, this is a platform for shaping impactful leadership at the intersection of East and West. A hallmark of the program is its international residency module, where scholars will spend three to four weeks at the partner university, working on industry-based projects and joint research initiatives. This hands-on experience is complemented by mentorship from distinguished faculty at both institutions, ensuring a blend of theoretical depth and practical relevance. This period will also allow scholars to immerse themselves in the host country’s business ecosystem, gaining first-hand insight into its economic dynamics, strategic networks, and global development opportunities.



Specializations Tailored for Future-Ready Leaders



The program offers three specialized tracks: Digital, Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation, Strategic Business Leadership, and Global Policy and Operations Management.



These focus areas are designed to align with the evolving demands of the global business landscape enabling participants to spearhead innovation, exercise ethical leadership, and shape business and policy outcomes globally. Upon completion, students will earn a PHD from Woxsen University and in addition a DBA Porto Business School.



Voices from the Leadership



“This partnership embodies our commitment to fostering leaders who can navigate the complexities of an interconnected world.” said Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President at Woxsen University. “By integrating India’s dynamic business environment with Europe’s academic tradition, we are creating a platform for groundbreaking research and transformative leadership.”



“This dual degree program embodies our mission of bridging theory and practice across borders”, said José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School. “Together, we are fostering a new generation of professionals who will shape the future of global business and public policy.”



Admissions and Program Details



The program is open to seasoned professionals with at least seven years of managerial experience and a master’s degree. Applicants are required to submit a research proposal, a statement of purpose, and proof of English proficiency. The selection process includes a rigorous review of applications and interviews with the admissions committee. Applications for the inaugural cohort, starting in January 2026, are now open.



About the Institutions



Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, India, is a hub of innovation and research, known for its industry-aligned programs and cutting-edge facilities. Porto Business School, part of the University of Porto in Portugal, is consistently ranked among Europe’s top business schools, renowned for its excellence in teaching and research with a strong emphasis on sustainability.



