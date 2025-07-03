- Led by recognized AI thought leader and former H&M AI chief Errol Norlum



- Brings proven enterprise AI transformation expertise



- Strengthens Advania's comprehensive AI services strategy



Stockholm, Sweden – July 3rd, 2025 – Advania today announced the acquisition of The AI Framework, a distinguished AI consultancy recognized for deep domain expertise and award-winning performance in AI transformation.



The AI Framework brings proven expertise in AI-driven transformation, with a track record of helping retailers, telecoms, financial institutions and others navigate complex AI and digital transformation challenges. The consultancy emphasizes strategic value delivery through actionable roadmaps, responsible data governance, and scalable implementation models.



Strategic Expertise That Delivers Results



Founded by Errol Norlum, a recognized thought leader in AI and one of Sweden’s most influential technology executives, The AI Framework has built a strong reputation for guiding complex organizations through AI-driven transformation. As former head of AI at H&M Group, Errol led a major technical transformation—recruiting over 150 experts and integrating AI into the company’s core business. Today, he is a highly sought-after advisor and speaker on the future of AI, known for his rare ability to connect strategy, technology, and business impact.



"This acquisition perfectly aligns with our philosophy that successful AI transformation begins with strategy, not tools," said Henrik Foyn-Laukvik, Head of M&A at Advania. "The AI Framework's proven ability to guide organizations from initial strategy through to scaled implementation—always with business value at the center—makes them the ideal partner for clients seeking responsible AI adoption with measurable outcomes."



"We've always believed that AI should serve business objectives, not the other way around," said Errol Norlum, CEO and Founder of The AI Framework. "Joining Advania allows us to scale this impact while maintaining our commitment to strategic, value-driven AI implementation. Together, we can help more organizations navigate AI transformation with confidence and purpose."



Building a True AI-Focused IT Services Company



The acquisition represents a key building block in Advania's strategic transformation into a leading, comprehensive AI services provider in Northern Europe. This broader vision combines superior infrastructure capabilities with strategic advisory and hands-on implementation services.



"We are building something unprecedented in Northern Europe—a true AI-focused IT services company that combines infrastructure sovereignty with comprehensive advisory and implementation capabilities,” said Hege Störe, CEO of Advania. “Our vision is to serve as a unified interface for customers to access and manage multiple AI services, models, tools, and platforms. And as always, we’re doing it the Advania way: with a deep commitment to people—our employees, our clients, and the communities we serve."



Comprehensive AI Service Portfolio



The expanded capabilities enable Advania to offer clients:



AI Consulting Services: Strategy, implementation, and integration of AI into existing systems and processes



AI Academy: Programs and workshops to upskill employees in AI technologies



AI Compliance Services: Advisory services for governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance



Subscription-based AI Services: Enabling clients to leverage AI capabilities without requiring in-house expertise and capital investment



This comprehensive approach addresses the full spectrum of AI transformation challenges, from initial strategy development through ongoing operational support, while enabling organizations to access enterprise-grade AI capabilities without traditional complexity and investment barriers.



About Advania

Advania delivers comprehensive IT services across the UK, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark. Tracing its roots to a 1939 office equipment repair workshop in Iceland, the company has become a leading Northern European IT services provider. Advania serves mid-market clients in private and public sectors through managed services, hardware, software, and professional services.



With over 5,000 employees, Advania combines technical excellence with lasting client relationships and strategic partnerships to create sustainable value. Its decentralized culture empowers employees to make decisions based on local client needs, fostering entrepreneurship while ensuring consistent service quality across markets. Advania drives sustained service demand and long-term shareholder value by prioritizing client value creation.