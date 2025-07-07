FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



The Future of Business Analysis is Here: Business Analysis Conference Europe Returns to London This September



London, UK – IRM UK, in collaboration with AssistKD, BCS – The Chartered Institute for IT, and IIBA UK, is delighted to announce the 17th Annual Business Analysis Conference Europe, returning to central London from 15–17 September 2025.



Recognised as Europe’s leading event for business analysts and change professionals, the conference welcomes over 550 attendees, offering 80+ expert-led sessions, 100+ distinguished speakers, 15 hands-on workshops, and five inspirational keynotes. This year’s event promises an unparalleled opportunity for learning, inspiration, and networking.



Agenda Now Live – Explore What’s in Store

The full conference agenda is now available, highlighting a dynamic mix of real-world case studies, practical workshops, and cutting-edge insights across five dedicated tracks.



Key Highlights Include:



Inspirational Keynotes from:



Julie Holmes, Founder, The Smarter HQ



Bart van Leeuwen, Founder, Netage B.V.



Dr Debra Paul, CEO, AssistKD



Fabricio Laguna, Business Consultant & Speaker



Ben Hanlin, Speaker and Magician



Conference Sessions such as:



Putting the Service into Service Design – Dr Debra Paul, AssistKD



UPGRADE: Unlocking AI’s Potential for Business Analysis – Julie Holmes



Team Analysis in High-Risk Environments – Bart van Leeuwen



From Challenges to Triumphs: A Blind Business Analyst’s Story – Adam Pearson, RNIB



The Antifragile BA Advantage – Donovan Grant, University of the Arts London



How to Create Engagement with Anyone – Ben Hanlin



Stakeholders Without Shoes – Kate Briley, RSPCA



Reflective Practice Walking Tour – Craig Rollason & Graham Newton



Negotiation Workshop – Suzanne Williams, Hostage Negotiator



Interactive Activities & Networking, including:



The return of the BA of the Year Award



The Chatty Snappy Run



A unique Walking Reflective Practice Tour



Diverse Industry Representation

This year’s conference features thought leadership and contributions from top-tier organisations, including:



???? 2025 Case Studies & Contributions From:



Affinity Reply, AssistKD, Aviva Plc, Bain & Company, Bank of England, Barclays, Capco, CMC Partnership Consultancy Ltd, Close Brothers, Colruyt Group IT, Deloitte UK, Holley Holland, IIBA UK, Ivar Jacobson International Ltd, Kensington Mortgages, LSEG – London Stock Exchange Group, Lancashire County Council, MacFarlanes, MapAction, Mars, Mining Remediation Authority, National Physical Laboratory, NFU Mutual, NSTA, Osborne Clark, PA Consulting, People’s Partnership, Perform Partners, RSPCA, Tesco Mobile, The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Transport for London, UK Ministry of Justice, University of the Arts London, University of York, Whitbread and many more.



Join Us

Whether you're just starting your business analysis journey or are a seasoned professional exploring advanced topics like AI and stakeholder engagement, the 2025 Business Analysis Conference Europe has something for you.



???? When:



Monday 15 September 2025 – Conference Day 1



Tuesday 16 September 2025 – Conference Day 2



Wednesday 17 September 2025 – Workshop Day



????️ Tickets Available Now

Save 25% with group bookings.

Purchase tickets here: https://irmuk.co.uk/business-analysis-conference-europe-tick...



Contact:

IRM UK

???? info@irmuk.co.uk

???? www.irmuk.co.uk



Follow the conversation: #BA2025Europe