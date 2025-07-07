The Future of Business Analysis is Here
The Future of Business Analysis is Here: Business Analysis Conference Europe Returns to London This September
London, UK – IRM UK, in collaboration with AssistKD, BCS – The Chartered Institute for IT, and IIBA UK, is delighted to announce the 17th Annual Business Analysis Conference Europe, returning to central London from 15–17 September 2025.
Recognised as Europe’s leading event for business analysts and change professionals, the conference welcomes over 550 attendees, offering 80+ expert-led sessions, 100+ distinguished speakers, 15 hands-on workshops, and five inspirational keynotes. This year’s event promises an unparalleled opportunity for learning, inspiration, and networking.
Agenda Now Live – Explore What’s in Store
The full conference agenda is now available, highlighting a dynamic mix of real-world case studies, practical workshops, and cutting-edge insights across five dedicated tracks.
Key Highlights Include:
Inspirational Keynotes from:
Julie Holmes, Founder, The Smarter HQ
Bart van Leeuwen, Founder, Netage B.V.
Dr Debra Paul, CEO, AssistKD
Fabricio Laguna, Business Consultant & Speaker
Ben Hanlin, Speaker and Magician
Conference Sessions such as:
Putting the Service into Service Design – Dr Debra Paul, AssistKD
UPGRADE: Unlocking AI’s Potential for Business Analysis – Julie Holmes
Team Analysis in High-Risk Environments – Bart van Leeuwen
From Challenges to Triumphs: A Blind Business Analyst’s Story – Adam Pearson, RNIB
The Antifragile BA Advantage – Donovan Grant, University of the Arts London
How to Create Engagement with Anyone – Ben Hanlin
Stakeholders Without Shoes – Kate Briley, RSPCA
Reflective Practice Walking Tour – Craig Rollason & Graham Newton
Negotiation Workshop – Suzanne Williams, Hostage Negotiator
Interactive Activities & Networking, including:
The return of the BA of the Year Award
The Chatty Snappy Run
A unique Walking Reflective Practice Tour
Diverse Industry Representation
This year’s conference features thought leadership and contributions from top-tier organisations, including:
???? 2025 Case Studies & Contributions From:
Affinity Reply, AssistKD, Aviva Plc, Bain & Company, Bank of England, Barclays, Capco, CMC Partnership Consultancy Ltd, Close Brothers, Colruyt Group IT, Deloitte UK, Holley Holland, IIBA UK, Ivar Jacobson International Ltd, Kensington Mortgages, LSEG – London Stock Exchange Group, Lancashire County Council, MacFarlanes, MapAction, Mars, Mining Remediation Authority, National Physical Laboratory, NFU Mutual, NSTA, Osborne Clark, PA Consulting, People’s Partnership, Perform Partners, RSPCA, Tesco Mobile, The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Transport for London, UK Ministry of Justice, University of the Arts London, University of York, Whitbread and many more.
Join Us
Whether you're just starting your business analysis journey or are a seasoned professional exploring advanced topics like AI and stakeholder engagement, the 2025 Business Analysis Conference Europe has something for you.
???? When:
Monday 15 September 2025 – Conference Day 1
Tuesday 16 September 2025 – Conference Day 2
Wednesday 17 September 2025 – Workshop Day
????️ Tickets Available Now
Save 25% with group bookings.
Purchase tickets here: https://irmuk.co.uk/business-analysis-conference-europe-tick...
Contact:
IRM UK
???? info@irmuk.co.uk
???? www.irmuk.co.uk
Follow the conversation: #BA2025Europe
