Flawsome!, the brand known for turning “wonky” surplus fruit into delicious cold-pressed juice, is launching its boldest range yet: 1L ambient cold-pressed juices in its most iconic flavours: Sweet & Sour Apple, and Orange, with the full collection to be revealed soon.



Developed specifically for out-of-home (OOH) and at-home consumption, this larger format offers all the flavour and in a new gallery-worthy carton inspired by the old masters of the art world. It’s designed to look beautiful on a bar, in a restaurant, and your own kitchen shelf.



“We call it a masterpiece for a reason. It’s made with the same cold-pressed craft as our smaller bottles, only now it’s dressed in gallery-inspired packaging and scaled to help save even more wonky fruit,” said Karina Sudenyte, co-founder of Flawsome!.



Flawsome! juices are already poured at The Royal Opera House or British Library (no big deal), but this new 1L format is designed to go even further. It aligns with 2025’s predicted growth in large-format juice, and the rising demand for healthier, sustainable, aesthetically pleasing, and at-home-friendly options.



Why Now?



◦ The UK juice market is evolving: While total volume is predicted to dip slightly, 1L formats

are growing due to shifting habits and consumers becoming more and more health conscious.



◦ At-home juice consumption is booming: Projected to reach 950 million litres by 2025.



◦ OOH remains strong, with over 116 million litres expected to be consumed in 2025.



◦ Flawsome! plans to quadruple production in two years, with this format at the forefront.



And in true Flawsome! style, this isn’t just about juice – it’s about saving more wonky fruit.



The 1L range is also part of the brand’s ongoing strategy to mitigate the impact of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), by introducing more efficient and sustainable packaging at scale.



Available from July through Brakes, Bidfood, DDC, and a growing list of leading wholesalers soon to be announced.



Cold-Pressed. 100% Juice. 0% Boring.



Perfect for smoothies, cocktails, or let the juice stand alone at its own work of art.



This range is as versatile as it is beautiful.



Want to taste it? Stock it? Serve it at your next gallery opening or brunch service?



Reach out, we’re pouring soon.