The Supervisory Board of emlyon business school, convened on Thursday, July 3, 2025, unanimously renewed the mandate of Isabelle Huault as Executive President and Dean of the School. This reappointment reflects the recognition of the work accomplished by Isabelle Huault over the past five years and the ambitious trajectory she proposes for the next five years, serving students, Faculty, the emlyon community, businesses, and the region.



Presided over by Guillaume Pepy, the Supervisory Board warmly praised the results of her actions, marked by:

• Strengthening its academic excellence and integration into the higher education and research ecosystem;

• Pedagogical hybridization in France and abroad;

• A strong and concrete social and environmental commitment as reflected in its status as a Mission-driven company;

• A solid grounding in the socio-economic world, closely connected to businesses and alumni;

• A positive trend in French and international rankings.



Thanks to the continuous support and commitment of its shareholders (CCI Lyon Métropole-Saint-Etienne-Roanne, Galileo Global Education, and bioMérieux), enabling emlyon to shine and to be today recognized as the 11th best business school in Europe, the School now has the human and financial resources for its development.



Guillaume Pepy stated: “We are convinced that Isabelle Huault possesses all the necessary qualities for the development of emlyon business school, particularly to address three strategic challenges: the continuous improvement of the student experience, the strengthening of technology in pedagogy and research, and internationalization in a new geopolitical context. Her new mandate ensures a coherent and sustainable strategy to cultivate the School's excellence and uniqueness.”



Isabelle Huault emphasized: “I am honored to continue my mission at emlyon and I approach this new mandate with energy, humility, and great confidence in the community that supports the School: its shareholders, its students, its Faculty, its teams, its alumni, its partners, and its donors who make emlyon a leading School. Aware of the global challenges at hand (the use of AI in teaching and research, climate change and environmental issues, new socio-economic needs, and those of businesses...), I have great ambitions for the School, matching its potential, to position it as an essential actor of French soft power.”



Executive President and Dean of emlyon business school since September 2020, Isabelle Huault is a graduate of emlyon business school, holds a PhD in management sciences from Lyon 3 University, and is an associate professor of universities.

Previously, she was a professor at Paris Dauphine University from 2005 to 2015, then Vice-President starting in 2015, and President of Paris Dauphine-PSL University from 2016 to 2020.

As a professor, she taught organizational theory. Her research focuses primarily on the social construction of financial markets, financialization, and financial regulation.

She has written numerous articles in various national and international academic journals and is the author and co-author of several books.





