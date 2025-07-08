Leaders who say one thing but do another aren’t just letting their teams down — they’re harming their own performance too, according to new research from Durham University Business School.



The study shows that acting inconsistently with stated values often causes leaders to feel shame, leading to avoidance behaviours and poorer task performance. This can undermine overall leadership effectiveness.



Conducted by Dr Anders Friis Marstand, Professor Olga Epitropaki and Dr Ziya Ete of Durham University Business School, alongside a number of co-authors, the research examines the personal impact of “word-action misalignment.” This occurs when leaders’ behaviours fail to live up to their rhetoric and commitments, creating internal conflicts and emotional distress.



The researchers conducted three studies with over 800 managers, using real-world incident recollections and experimental tasks. They aimed to understand how leaders emotionally and behaviourally respond when their actions do not match their stated intentions, and the impact this has on their work, motivation, and relationships with colleagues.



They found shame to be a common emotional response when leaders reflect on misalignment. This, the researchers say, leads to withdrawal, avoidance of colleagues, and underperformance, especially for those with a weaker belief in their ability to influence outcomes, often resulting in a damaging cycle of disengagement.



“Our findings show leaders are deeply affected by their own inconsistencies,” says Professor Marstand. “The shame caused by word-action misalignment can harm how leaders feel and perform, highlighting the need for greater self-awareness and organisational support to help leaders manage these challenges.” Anders Friis Marstand further notes that “this is critical as leaders must engage with their teams, but their shame hinders them from doing so.”



In avoiding such circumstances, the study also stresses the importance of organisational structures that enhance leaders’ autonomy and control, especially in fast-changing environments. Encouraging leaders to take ownership and make meaningful decisions can reduce the negative effects of misalignment and improve resilience.



Professor Epitropaki adds: “Understanding and addressing the emotional impact of misalignment is crucial. Leaders who can acknowledge their struggles openly are better positioned to grow and rebuild trust with their teams.”



The researchers recommend organisations should implement practical measures such as development focused on emotional intelligence, resilience training, and job designs that increase leaders’ control over decisions and outcomes, in order to support sustained performance and wellbeing.



