As concerns mount over the environmental cost of artificial intelligence, the Estonian Business School (EBS) is offering a new perspective: AI as an enabler of sustainability.



This August, EBS will host its 5th International Summer School on Digitalization and Sustainability (August 11–15, 2025), bringing together global experts, policymakers, and students to explore how emerging technologies, especially AI, can drive sustainable innovation.



The programme features contributions from leading thinkers across academia, business, and government. Shahab Anbarjafari, Chief Data Scientist at PwC Finland, brings deep expertise in AI, computer vision, and machine learning. He has developed an automated AI-based CV analysis system to improve the recruitment process and has focused his research on AI-based technologies, healthcare, edutech, art and fashion, and food-tech, many of which intersect with sustainability.



AI’s practical application in business will also be explored in a workshop led by Sandra Reivik, who has trained over 1,000 people in Estonia to apply AI tools effectively. She specialises in the practical application of AI tools in business and training organisations, to enhance their competitiveness and support the professional development of their employees through skilled use of AI tools.



The programme will highlight broader systemic applications of AI in sustainability through a keynote by Nobel laureate Bengt Holmström of MIT. His work on incentives and contracts underpins key discussions on how to align AI development with long-term environmental goals.



This year’s summer school is rooted in Estonia’s unique position as a digital governance leader and innovation hub. Participants will engage in workshops, scenario planning, and field visits, including to the Estonian parliament and sustainable startups such as Vaat Brewery which is a very IT intensive company, founded by several IT entrpreneurs. The week culminates in student-led scenario presentations exploring strategic responses to the green and digital transitions.



The summer school frames AI not as an environmental liability, but as a potential accelerator of the green transition, especially when embedded in policy, business models, and long-term planning.



