Interest in tech careers among prospective business school students has fallen from 39% in 2023 to 35% in 2024, according to a new report by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) – a 10% year-on-year decline.



These findings come from the latest Prospective Students Survey by GMAC – a report that identifies and measures the needs and preferences of aspiring students in management and business education.



Now in its 15th year, the report analyses data from 4,912 respondents across 147 countries, offering insights into evolving candidate decision-making to guide business school strategies.



Technology remains the third most attractive sector for future business school students. Consulting continues to lead as the most popular sector, with exactly half of all respondents considering it for a future career.



The remainder of the top five sectors include financial services (41%) in second place, investment banking and management (34%) in fourth, and consumer products (20%) in fifth.



Notably, there were significant gender and generational disparities in interest in tech careers. Among Millennial men, 45% were interested in a tech career, compared to 38% of Gen Z men. Meanwhile, only 34% of Millennial women and 29% of Gen Z women expressed interest in the technology sector.



“The recent dip in interest toward tech careers among prospective business students may reflect growing uncertainty in the sector,” says Nalisha Patel, Regional Director for the Americas and Europe at GMAC.



“With high-profile layoffs and the rapid evolution of AI disrupting traditional roles, many students are understandably cautious. While technology remains a dynamic and innovative field, the perceived instability is prompting future graduates to weigh their options more carefully as they seek long-term career security."



The research also identified key skill sets employers are seeking in business school graduates, with a growing emphasis on human-centric skills such as emotional intelligence and problem-solving, according to corporate recruiters.



The Graduate Management Admission Council is an international non-profit organisation representing over 200 business schools worldwide. It provides research and market insights to academic institutions and prospective graduate management students.



You can download the report here: GMAC 2025 Prospective Students Survey Summary Report



