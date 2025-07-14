- 59% of leaders raise concerns around future C-Suite skills availability

- Senior transformation roles expected to grow in demand amid market fluctuations

- AI skills needed, with 87% of leaders predicting experience in artificial intelligence to be critical







A transformation of C-Suite capabilities is urgently required, with companies fundamentally unprepared for what lies ahead over the next ten years, amid growing uncertainty and market fluctuations. That’s according to new research from international recruitment firm Robert Half.







In its study, “Towards the C-Suite 2035”, the talent solutions expert found concerns around leadership skills, with 59% of UK C-Suite respondents reporting an increase in worries about finding suitable leaders for the next ten years, with transformation abilities in seemingly high demand and short supply.



The data shows that experience in digital and workforce transformation will be vital in the coming years, with 79% of C-suite respondents highlighting digital expertise and 62% emphasising workforce transformation as key components of leadership teams.







Looking ahead to the next decade, the C-suite is painting a clear picture of the leadership qualities that will define success. Resilience tops the list, with 75% of executives expecting it to be in high demand, followed closely by innovative thinking (67%) and agility (61%). More than half (56%) also see change management as a critical skill in navigating the road ahead. In response to these shifting priorities, new roles are emerging on the leadership horizon — by 2035, 78% of respondents anticipate the rise in importance of Chief Technology Transformation Officers, while 57% expect Chief Talent Transformation Officers to play a key role in shaping the future of work.







AI demand expected to grow







As organisations race toward a more automated future, AI expertise is quickly becoming a cornerstone of leadership. According to the report, 87% of C-suite leaders believe that knowledge of artificial intelligence will be essential by 2035. But it's not just deep technical understanding that's in demand — the rise of low-code and no-code platforms means that broader teams will need to develop practical, hands-on AI skills. Reflecting this shift, 83% of executives expect the role of the Chief AI Officer to grow significantly in importance over the next decade, as businesses seek leaders who can bridge the gap between advanced technology and accessible innovation.







Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director UK & Ireland at Robert Half, commented:







“Executive leaders today face a complex and rapidly evolving set of challenges, shaped by technological disruption, global instability, workforce dynamics and increasing stakeholder expectations.



“Transformation isn’t a buzzword anymore – it’s a job title. CTROs (Chief Transformation Officers) and transformation leads (VP/Director Technology and/or Talent Transformation) are now essential operators in the C-Suite or the extended top leadership team, not consultants in the wings.



“Resilient and adaptable leadership will help to navigate complex social and political issues while maintaining credibility and trust. In 2035, businesses which have embraced this journey will be better placed to compete and to survive.



“A leadership team which understands how to innovate, alongside a workforce which can deliver new ideas, will be strengthened by the strategic development of future talent. Seeds planted now will stand tall in 2035.”







Robert Half’s ‘Towards the C-Suite 2035’ report highlights the critical challenges shaping executive leadership through 2035. The study examines how companies can prepare the skills and experience executive leadership teams across Europe need to manage a business through today's and tomorrow's challenges.







Download the full report here.







Methodology



Robert Half commissioned UK-based Rigour Research Ltd to carry out an online survey in the first quarter of 2025 across the European Union and the United Kingdom. The survey gathered responses from 400 C-Suite and executive leader - ship professionals, drawn from a broad range of commercial sectors. Respondents were evenly split between SMEs and large enterprises, as well as between publicly listed and privately owned companies. In addition, 100 private equity investors based across Europe and the United States were surveyed. The majority (88%) focus on growth and scale-up stage investments, while 34% also invest in distressed assets. The survey was conducted using prompted questions. Participants were initially asked to select all answer options applicable to their organisation. In a second step, they were asked to rank their top three choices from the options pre - viously selected. To ensure representative results, the data were weighted in line with the distribution of the overall population. Please note that due to rounding, some totals may not add up to exactly 100%







