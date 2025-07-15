CloudPay to unveil payroll integration for Workday customers







- Workday customers to benefit from new benchmark in control as CloudPay unveils first-of-its kind, ‘single source of truth’ payroll integration, built specially for the Global Payroll Hub in Workday Global Payroll Connect



- Integration provides unprecedented visibility of global payroll processes and a centralized view of payroll vendor activity across markets



- Payroll transparency reaffirms compliant and ethical best practice upheld by CloudPay, as it uses AI, APIs and automation to reinforce payroll rigour while maintaining a high degree of “flexibility”





ANDOVER, UK - 15-07-2025 – CloudPay, the global leader in payroll and payments solutions, has unveiled a purpose-built, best-in-class integration with Workday that offers customers the transparency and control they need over their global payroll delivery programmes.







With Workday’s Global Payroll Connect (GPC), customers can access an interface that streamlines and centralises tracking and monitoring of global and local payroll processes, providing a single, live view of key data and insight from across the payroll environment. In turn, this tech innovation unites geographically dispersed payroll teams and facilitates a unified platform experience.







Giving customers the best possible user-friendly experience, the interface displays all the critical information that a payroll manager could need, including gross to net calculations; pre- and post-process error notifications; and the status of any given payroll in its current cycle.







To augment efficiency, error notifications are tagged with a deep link that takes payroll managers into the CloudPay platform and directly to the issue at hand. This enables customers to resolve issues quickly, toggling seamlessly between Workday and CloudPay, without having to jump manually between multiple platforms. The integration also consolidates payroll information for all a customer’s payroll vendors from around the world.







Roland Folz, CEO CloudPay, comments: “Payroll demands the highest levels of honesty and transparency, and our industry-leading partnership reflects a joint commitment to upholding the utmost in ethics, compliance and best practice across the payroll landscape.







“Our latest integration with Workday realises the rigour expected of a best-in-class payroll provider. Our interface, tested and developed in close cooperation with our customers, will play a critical role in integrating payroll to Workday’s customer offering.







“With our mission to deliver against the Three As: AI, APIs and Automation, we will enable Workday customers to stay ahead of payroll challenges with innovative solutions, bringing a new level of performance to the payroll industry globally.”







For more on CloudPay’s latest innovations in partnership with Workday, we have a range of the latest feature-rich deployments covered at Workday - CloudPay















About CloudPay:



CloudPay leads the way in global pay innovation, delivering industry-leading solutions spanning payroll, payments and on-demand pay.



With a proud heritage of 25+ years, we serve over 2,000 companies globally in 130+ countries handling $24bn+ of payments in 110+ currencies. Our unified, end-to-end pay solutions enable payroll teams to pay their global workforce with outstanding accuracy and minimal risk, more efficiently than ever before.







We use advanced technology to offer seamless API integrations, powerful automations, and AI-driven insights with real-time analytics — all designed to empower businesses with enhanced decision-making and better, faster processes.







Our unparalleled managed service is tailored to each client with dedicated personalised support and guidance, while our in-country knowledge and global regulatory expertise unlocks unparalleled expansion opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive, compliantly and efficiently.



Working with CloudPay means gaining a strategic partner that harnesses the latest technology to drive growth and optimise the payroll and pay experience.







Together, that’s High-Performance Payroll, from CloudPay.







